After the release in February 2017 of my first book “Architectural visions”, in July 2018 of my second book “The silent cities” the third “Abandoned places” has been published for a short time.

Nearly three hundred color images to represent forty-two places where time has stopped. The spaces represented are fragile, consumed by time, but it is the latter that gives charm to the rooms, always leaving a tangible sign of its passage. Between nostalgia and emotion, the places that have ceased to serve the purpose for which they were born, are used as a phenomenon of essentially physical nature, photographing them means occupying a portion of space and confirming the intrinsic essence of this relationship is offered in a game of identity between the linguistic sign and its spatial location. The effort to retain and represent the state of places, better defined as forgotten architecture, like the sign of time passing on the body of buildings, corresponds exactly to the possibility of cataloging, to the sense of the things that flee, the changes that are lost , fading into memory that only by illusion contains everything exactly, space, which cannot be thought. [Official Website]

Abandoned places

88 color pages, format 22×22 cm

