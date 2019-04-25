 
 

NewsBest Still Life Shots

Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots "The Worlds Greatest Photo Game" in a photo challenge contest to its titled "Best Still Life Shots"  Over 100,000 photos were submitted and more than 45 million votes were cast!
GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. GuruShots believes that taking photos is an amazing way to express one’s self. Wanting it to be fun and meaningful, GuruShots turned the sharing of ones photos into an exciting game packed with plenty of opportunities to show off one’s talent. Every month almost 4 billion votes are cast in over 400 themed challenges!  It’s free to join! Just  go to www.gurushots.com
One major benefit of the still life photo is that you can create absolutely amazing photos whenever you want! It is a learned skill rather than something that requires you to be in the right place at the right time. Forget crawling out of bed before dawn to get the right light. Heck, with still life photography, you can shoot at midnight!

Every subject of every still life photo has some sort of appealing feature. It might be the shape, or possibly its color. Sometimes it is the object’s function, its texture and so forth. There is something interesting. As an artist, it is your job to figure out what that something is. Or, if you just can’t find an intrinsic “interest factor” you need to create one with lighting or positioning and so on. Of course, the goal is to do both.

When you are searching for still life photography ideas at home, here is a challenge that can help improve your creative eye: Pick an object that appears to have no photo appeal at all. Then set up a still life photo using it and keep working it until you find a way to make a stunning photo.

Try showing the entire object in the frame, then move closer and show only a part of it. Try getting even closer and do a micro close-up. Try positioning it at various angles, try different lighting patterns and colors, and different backgrounds. Keep going until you have a shot that you are proud of. Then pick something else and do it again. Yes, it’s hard but it’s probably one of the most rewarding exercises you can do.

Winner: Anees Alomar – Germany

Second place: Jukka Puputti – Finland

Third place: Antonio Gravante – Italy


fabrizia chiappa – Italy

Erin Childs – United states

Erik van den Ham – Netherlands

Elly Valk – Netherlands

Eliška Zlatohlávková – Czechia

Elena Yaneva – Bulgaria

Eilime Essicuas – France

Dragan Cerovic – Serbia

domsitz.judit – Hungary

Darren Rumble – Australia

Darius Peckus – United states

Damir Gasparlin – Croatia

Claudio Ermi – Italy

Charlene Conilogue – United States

Chantal CECCHETTI – France

Catherine Tóth – Germany

Carina H.Jacobsson – Sweden

Beatriz Cachim – Portugal

Astrid Roozenburg – Netherlands

Arye Berger – Israel

Anne-Marie Fuller – South Africa

Ann-Marie Genne – Sweden

Ann Cason – United States

Anette Fahlberg – Sweden

Oleksii Sokun – Ukraine

Nikol Janoušková – Czechia

Nijole Byer – United States

Nemo Beads – Croatia

Naomi Steinruck – United States

Monica Arnesen – Norway

Mihael Vincelj – Germany

Michael Hemming – United States

Matt Williams – United States

Maris Ankevics – Latvia

MariaGrazia Schiapparelli – Italy

Marco Spinelli – Italy

Maciej Czuchra – Poland

Luca de Gennaro – Italy

VG Design – Bulgaria

Ana Varona – Canada

Ami Malinoff-morpurgo – Israel

Alexandre Saad – United Kingdom

Alessandro Alessandri – Italy

Adam Rubinstein – Israel

Zynne Tilrem – Norway

Zsuzsa Balog – Hungary

Žaneta Bringel – Portugal

Yury Golovkin – Russia

Victoria Kondysenko – Ukraine

Unni-Delgado-Norway

Ulrich Höfer – Germany


Trina Snow – New Zealand

Tore Canu – Italy

Tony Pacelli – United states

Tom Fincher – Russia

Terry Shampoe – United States

Tania Salvatori – Italy

Sylke Kneefel – Netherlands

Susana Belenkova – United States

Steve Wood – United Kingdom

Stephane Pagnier – United Kingdom

Stefan Pettersson – Sweden

Sid Choudhary – United States

Scott Near – United Kingdom

Ron Sill – United states

Renata Sk – Republic of Lithuania

pollackz – Israel

petereidenberg – Sweden

Pauline Lound – Australia

pacificview – United States

Liviu Nanu – Romania

Lee Skeen (@skeen12) – Germany

Kayoumin GC – Taiwan

Karin Cockram – United States

Judit Mikol – Australia

Jolanta Pabērze – Latvia

John Leiby – United states

Jodi Webber – United States

Joanne Easton – Australia

Joanne de Graaff – Netherlands

Jens Schommer – Germany

Jaime Portaleoni – Germany

J. Alan D. – United states

Inna Tcherkasski – Cyprus

Hyuntae Kim – United States

Hermann Klecker – Germany

Helena Fiona – Sweden

Helena de Sousa – Portugal

Hansje Hardenberg – Luxembourg

Guy Dickie – Canada

Guna Andersone – Netherlands

Goher Nayab – United Kingdom

giusy baffi – Italy

Geir Blom – Norway

Gabriel Fox – Brazil

Gabor K. – Hungary

Francisco Coelho da Rocha – Portugal

Filip Vancoillie – Belgium




