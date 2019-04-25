Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots “The Worlds Greatest Photo Game” in a photo challenge contest to its titled “Best Still Life Shots” Over 100,000 photos were submitted and more than 45 million votes were cast!

4 billion votes are cast in over 400 themed challenges! It’s free to join! Just go to GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. GuruShots believes that taking photos is an amazing way to express one’s self. Wanting it to be fun and meaningful, GuruShots turned the sharing of ones photos into an exciting game packed with plenty of opportunities to show off one’s talent. Every month almostvotes are cast in over 400 themed challenges! It’s free to join! Just go to www.gurushots.com

One major benefit of the still life photo is that you can create absolutely amazing photos whenever you want! It is a learned skill rather than something that requires you to be in the right place at the right time. Forget crawling out of bed before dawn to get the right light. Heck, with still life photography, you can shoot at midnight!

Every subject of every still life photo has some sort of appealing feature. It might be the shape, or possibly its color. Sometimes it is the object’s function, its texture and so forth. There is something interesting. As an artist, it is your job to figure out what that something is. Or, if you just can’t find an intrinsic “interest factor” you need to create one with lighting or positioning and so on. Of course, the goal is to do both.

When you are searching for still life photography ideas at home, here is a challenge that can help improve your creative eye: Pick an object that appears to have no photo appeal at all. Then set up a still life photo using it and keep working it until you find a way to make a stunning photo.

Try showing the entire object in the frame, then move closer and show only a part of it. Try getting even closer and do a micro close-up. Try positioning it at various angles, try different lighting patterns and colors, and different backgrounds. Keep going until you have a shot that you are proud of. Then pick something else and do it again. Yes, it’s hard but it’s probably one of the most rewarding exercises you can do.