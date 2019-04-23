Berlin bhf. (bahnhof) is a staged series that is rooted in intimate issues of my personal life, through which I could emphasize Berlin being a transitory place, a habitat of the passengers.
The series was also inspired by Hungarian authors’ Berlin experiences, their visions, stories, expectations, through which I could describe these temporary homes for the authors and me.
I’m interested in the dialogue between photography and literature, though the texts I chose were inspirational and rather give a general atmosphere for all images then illustrate one photograph, each photo has a literary quote, and very important to me.
The scenes take places in different interiors of a fictitious Berlin, showing feelings and relations through these moments of transitions. Through my timeless series I wanted to emphasize the common aspect of rootlessness and alienation, the permanent feeling of outcast and the desire of being integrated.
These images are connected to me as a women as well, through their problematic self-defining by their different roles as mother, daughter, lover, etc. I’m interested in exploring femininity and the female identity, my work transports the viewer into a feminine surrealist wonderland, a fairytale-like environment that explores the “in-between”, the tension that lies both within the physical and psychological space of the female identity.
Berlin bhf. not only talks about history, or memories, but as fictional, momentarily existing places it shows misplaced and unsettling situations, where people are uprooted from their origin, loved ones, their own mind and center.
About Anna Tihanyi
Anna Tihanyi is an award winning fine art photographer from Budapest. She stages scenes to tell stories, while exploring her own female self, and femininity in general terms. Received MA from communication at the JATE University with the thesis themed in photography “Stills in Motion”. Enrolled to Fotografus photography school majoring experimental photography.
Twice received a grant from the National Cultural Found of Hungary and became a member of the Studio of Young Hungarian Art Photographers (FFS). Shortly after her work got selected as a permanent installation for the Youth Olympic Village in Innsbruck, Austria, won the NARS residency in New York, following by the E.On Creative Award Residency in Berlin.
With the series Berlin bhf. Tihanyi has won the 3rd prize at the European Month of Photography Festival in Ljubljana, Honorable Mention at the Moscow International Foto Awards, and debuted in a solo show in the Robert Capa Contemporary Photography Center in Budapest. Selected to participate NordArt International Art Exhibition in Germany, and was nominated for submitting the same series to the prestigious Prix Pictet Award. Her portfolio was selected for the Lucie Award Scholarship by the American Photographic Artists and Lucie Foundation, and received a great recognition at the gala awards ceremony at the Carnegie Hall, NYC. After receiving Honorable Mention at the FotoVisura Grant 2015, she got selected for the 4th Biennale of Photography as a winner at the 8th Julia Margaret Cameron Award for female photographers. Her work has been recently featured in the Aesthetica Art Prize Anthology as a shortlisted artist, and got selected as a Critical Mass Top 50 winner and one of the winners of LensCulture Emerging Talents 2016.
She has been featured in numerous solo and group exhibition nationally and internationally. Currently working on her next project “A woman’s chamber” in Budapest. [Official Website]