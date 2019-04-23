 
 

ConceptEuropeBerlin bhf. by Anna Tihanyi

Berlin bhf. (bahnhof) is a staged series that is rooted in intimate issues of my personal life, through which I could emphasize Berlin being a transitory place, a habitat of the passengers.
58710 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 08

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, MAY 31, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Berlin bhf. (bahnhof) is a staged series that is rooted in intimate issues of my personal life, through which I could emphasize Berlin being a transitory place, a habitat of the passengers.

The series was also inspired by Hungarian authors’ Berlin experiences, their visions, stories, expectations, through which I could describe these temporary homes for the authors and me.

I’m interested in the dialogue between photography and literature, though the texts I chose were inspirational and rather give a general atmosphere for all images then illustrate one photograph, each photo has a literary quote, and very important to me. 

The scenes take places in different interiors of a fictitious Berlin, showing feelings and relations through these moments of transitions. Through my timeless series I wanted to emphasize the common aspect of rootlessness and alienation, the permanent feeling of outcast and the desire of being integrated.

These images are connected to me as a women as well, through their problematic self-defining by their different roles as mother, daughter, lover, etc. I’m interested in exploring femininity and the female identity, my work transports the viewer into a feminine surrealist wonderland, a fairytale-like environment that explores the “in-between”, the tension that lies both within the physical and psychological space of the female identity. 

Berlin bhf. not only talks about history, or memories, but as fictional, momentarily existing places it shows misplaced and unsettling situations, where people are uprooted from their origin, loved ones, their own mind and center.

Berlin bhf. | Anna Tihanyi

Berlin bhf. | Anna Tihanyi

Berlin bhf. | Anna Tihanyi

About Anna Tihanyi

Anna Tihanyi is an award winning fine art photographer from Budapest. She stages scenes to tell stories, while exploring her own female self, and femininity in general terms. Received MA from communication at the JATE University with the thesis themed in photography “Stills in Motion”. Enrolled to Fotografus photography school majoring experimental photography.

Twice received a grant from the National Cultural Found of Hungary and became a member of the Studio of Young Hungarian Art Photographers (FFS). Shortly after her work got selected as a permanent installation for the Youth Olympic Village in Innsbruck, Austria, won the NARS residency in New York, following by the E.On Creative Award Residency in Berlin.

With the series Berlin bhf. Tihanyi has won the 3rd prize at the European Month of Photography Festival in Ljubljana, Honorable Mention at the Moscow International Foto Awards, and debuted in a solo show in the Robert Capa Contemporary Photography Center in Budapest. Selected to participate NordArt International Art Exhibition in Germany, and was nominated for submitting the same series to the prestigious Prix Pictet Award. Her portfolio was selected for the Lucie Award Scholarship by the American Photographic Artists and Lucie Foundation, and received a great recognition at the gala awards ceremony at the Carnegie Hall, NYC. After receiving Honorable Mention at the FotoVisura Grant 2015, she got selected for the 4th Biennale of Photography as a winner at the 8th Julia Margaret Cameron Award for female photographers. Her work has been recently featured in the Aesthetica Art Prize Anthology as a shortlisted artist, and got selected as a Critical Mass Top 50 winner and one of the winners of LensCulture Emerging Talents 2016.

She has been featured in numerous solo and group exhibition nationally and internationally. Currently working on her next project “A woman’s chamber” in Budapest. [Official Website]

Berlin bhf. | Anna Tihanyi
Berlin bhf. | Anna Tihanyi

Berlin bhf. | Anna Tihanyi
Berlin bhf. | Anna Tihanyi

Berlin bhf. | Anna Tihanyi
Berlin bhf. | Anna Tihanyi

Berlin bhf. | Anna Tihanyi
Berlin bhf. | Anna Tihanyi

Berlin bhf. | Anna Tihanyi
Berlin bhf. | Anna Tihanyi

Berlin bhf. | Anna Tihanyi
Berlin bhf. | Anna Tihanyi

previous
At the peak of devotion by Soumyabrata Roy
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/klpa.jpg

KLPA are proud to launch our 2019 Call with two categories for submission available to photographers of all levels around the globe.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Praxis-Gallery.jpg

Submission of photographic works that explore the nude in any of its varied styles including: figure studies, environmental nudes, implied nudes and erotica

ENTER NOW

Trending Stories

Heartfelt Welcome by Argus Paul Estabrook

AsiaB&WFeaturedStoryHeartfelt Welcome by Argus Paul Estabrook

The state of britain by David Barrett

CityEuropeFeaturedThe state of britain by David Barrett

Black World by Erberto Zani

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryBlack World by Erberto Zani

Adorned by Jady Bates

AmericaFeaturedShotAdorned by Jady Bates

Moment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

EuropeFeaturedStoryMoment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

Community Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

EuropeFeaturedStoryCommunity Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

Vanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryVanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

Midwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedMidwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

Irish Travellers by Bob Newman

EuropeFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Bob Newman

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | MARCH 2019 | MASSIMILIANO BALO | ELLIE DAVIES | ERIC T.KUNSMAN | MARYAM FIRUZI | ANDREA TORREI | SEUNGGU KIM