Andrii Rublevyk is a designer and photographer from Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Areas of interest: minimalist landscape, experimental and conceptual art nude.
Andrii Rublevyk

The Poem series is very different from all your previous works. How did you come to this project?

I wanted to shoot something else, some wrong way, try something new, stir myself up and surprise, get something from inside… Here I got. And I did not even come to this project, it was something that happened to me, I just let it be.

What is this photo project about?

About anything and everything. About feelings, desires, emotions, about freedom. It has a very abstract form… And about how I interpret in my head what comes into it from the outside world.

Color plays one of the main roles in this project. Why such colors, what is the connection between the colors and what these photographs are about?

The color here is also an experiment to me. I especially added such colors and twirled them in the photo editor. There are more emotions in the photos, and they look picturesque this way, I like it.

The stories on the photos are very emotionally tense, and at the same time they are full of inner freedom. How do you achieve this from your models?

I give complete freedom of action to the models. There was no posing, there was no script, only pure improvisation. We did various strange stuff, threw pillows, grimaced, were fooling around, listened to music. Everything was happening by itself. I just was taking this on the camera. My theatrical experience helped me to free the models – it was very similar to the rehearsal.

What is happening on the photos is quite dynamic. And at the same time, many of the photographs are built delicately in terms of composition. How do you do it?

I have been doing photography for a long time and have read a lot of books on composition and frame building, I watched movies with good camera work and looked at photographs by world famous photographers. Apparently I absorbed a lot in myself, and now it works like in automatic mode. And still, I am surprised when the picture is built fine by itself, it feels like magic.

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

© Andrii Rublevyk
© Andrii Rublevyk

