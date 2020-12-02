 
 

EuropeShotBeautiful Creatures by Seigar

This series shows eight ladies as beautiful creatures in a natural pool. This set belongs to the third part of the project entitled "1 2 3 No Hashtags" which fights against any type of discrimination and prejudice and aims for equality.

In the first edition, I created a Yearbook page as a sign of achievement and success through diversity, and in the second edition, I presented with an ironic twist a recreation of mugshots that represent the idea of being guilty because of diversity. For the third edition, these female protagonists embody beauty and self-love. “1 2 3 No Hashtags”  celebrates diversity and tries to show society that we must learn to accept and value it. The underlining message is to stand up, appreciate differences, and get acceptance through empathy. Every human being is beautiful in their own way. This series coincides with my last interest in photography that is documenting identity, in this case, self-identity.

About Seigar

Seigar is a passionate travel, street, social documentary, conceptual and pop photographer based in Tenerife. He feels obsessed with pop culture that he shows in his series. He is a fetishist for reflections, saturated colors, curious finds, and religious icons. He also flirts with journalism and video. His main inspiration is traveling. His aim as an artist is to tell tales with his camera, creating a continuous storyline from his trips. His most ambitious projects so far are his Plastic People, a study on anthropology and sociology that focuses on the humanization of the mannequins he finds in the shop windows all over the world, and his Tales of a City, an ongoing urban photo-narrative project taken in London. He is a philologist and also works as a secondary school teacher. He is a self-taught visual artist, though he has done a two years course in advanced photography and one in cinema and television. He has participated in several exhibitions and his works have been featured in many publications. He has collaborated with different media such as VICE and WAG1. He writes for Dodho Magazine and for The Cultural about photography and pop culture, and for Memoir Mixtapes about music. Lately, he has experimented with video forms. His last interest is documenting identity. Recently, he received the Rafael Ramos García International Photography Award. [Official Website]

Team Credits: Creative director and photographer: Seigar @jseigar | 1 2 3 No Hashtags Project: @123sinetiquetas | 1 2 3 No Hashtags Directors: Sol @masqueunatalla Kitty @kitty_von_freud | Participants: Adriana @pink.adriana, Silvia @pitamy, Yara @yarukuta, Patricia @patriciafarrais88, Sol @masqueunatalla, Yubmary @yubmary, Christina @christina.maria.f, Kitty @kitty_von_freud



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

