HIPA to offer three photography courses to Dubai Government

Over 60 hours of ‘basic photography’ training

The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) will host a total of three photography courses for Dubai Government employees as part of the organisation’s training program coinciding with the seventh season of competition, ‘The Moment’.

The courses, hosted at the HIPA headquarters in Downtown Dubai, will take place during the months of May, July and September of this year and will run for a period of five days every month with each day containing four-hours of training on the basics of photography.

Commenting on the upcoming training program series involving Dubai Government employees, the Secretary General of HIPA, His Excellency Ali bin Thalith said, “As part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Patron of HIPA, we continue to educate the general public on the art of photography and its importance in everyday life. Over the past six years, we have tirelessly worked to carry on our Patron’s vision, which has inspired people to take up photography as a form of artistic expression. Now in our seventh season, we felt a need to once again work with various Dubai Government agencies to teach their employees basic photography skills in these coming course programs.”
Bin Thalith continued, “The skills which can be attained in the coming months could well prove to be useful to Dubai Government staff in the future, be it within their respective lines of work or their everyday lives. Previous course programs have produced a high level of interest from employees in the Dubai Government and we look forward to working with them once again in 2017.” [Official Website]

