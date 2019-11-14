As an architectural structure, the Berlin Wall defined geopolitics between East and West for decades, influencing identity and allegiances on both sides of the structure. The tearing down of the wall became emblematic for a changing world order—with the absence of the structure, as impactful as when it stood. Meyer’s artworks in the exhibition are especially timely, as they resonates with the current political dialogue and divisiveness, surrounding the usefulness of a physical barrier in the US, both literal and symbolic. For many Germans under the age of thirty, the relationship with the wall and its place in their psyche, although an after-the-fact experience, continues to resonate. Meyer notes, “1989 wasn’t that long ago. The wall today is almost ghostlike—even though it isn’t there, you can still feel it.”

Sections of the photographs have been obscured by cross- stitch embroidery, sewn directly into the photograph. This stitching is a signature mark of the artist across her artworks. The embroidery is made to resemble pixels and borrows the visual language of digital imaging in an analog, tactile process. In many images, the embroidered sections represent the exact scale and location of the former Wall offering a pixelated view of what

lies behind. In this way, the embroidery appears as a translucent trace in the landscape of something that no longer exists but is a weight on history and memory.