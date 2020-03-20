In every human action lies a certain pattern. We unconsciously do many things in our lives. Many people know by the example of the layout of goods in a supermarket.

The most important and necessary products will always be at the end of the shopping center, so marketers will drive you around the store, forcing you to buy products that were not on your shopping list before. They attract us with the smells of coffee and freshly baked buns. They create sales where products with red labels are sometimes even more expensive than they were before sales! A paradox, isn’t it? But it really works with us.

But if there is a pattern in everything, then we can derive a special formula for the art market. It already exists, and in this article I will tell you what (partially) lies commercial success in the field of art. I always talk about this in general terms, because a lot depends on the artist’s own style, his ideas and, of course, the quality of arts.

COLOR

The well-known fact that certain colors evoke different emotions in a person and have an effect on the psyche. This is a long-studied fact that is used everywhere, from hospitals to private interiors. I propose to consider interesting facts collected by artists, collectors and art lovers.

Art in bright colors is bought more often than faded.

I think that in the first place, it is connected with emotions. People want to surround themselves with art that will delight and vivid paintings and photographs are one of the best options for this. Faded, in the subconscious, remind us of wilting, soreness and sadness.

Brett Gorvey, one of the leaders of the contemporary art department at Christie’s headquarters, claims that colors can be distributed in order from best to worst in terms of red, white, blue, yellow, green, and black. When it comes to Andy Warhol, green is on the scale above. Green is the color of money.”

I am sure that paintings in a light manner are always more popular than dark ones. The same goes for photographs. Based on this, we can control our art by developing production strategies. Now it is very important to be a “smart artist”, as I wrote earlier, the art market is full. You need to come up with your own schemes and concepts, have your own style and quality.

FORM

It is believed that horizontal photographs and paintings sell better than vertical ones. This is due to the placement of art at home. A large horizontal picture is easier to find a place in the interior than a vertical one.

I also know from my own experience that large and spectacular photographs are in greater demand than medium and small sized works.

I am also a fan of the classic design of photographs in glass and frame. My favorite way is a white classic passe-partout. It can show photos in a completely different way:

Due to the white passe-partout, the work looks fresh, like a white shirt. Due to this passe-partout, you increase the actual size of the picture (I wrote that often demand is in favor of large sizes)

Despite all this, you can find absolutely any buyer. These are just recommendations.

SUBJECT

It would probably be worth making this point the very first, but it is so obvious that it does not matter where it is located.

The theme, plot, idea is one of the most important components. Nudity has always sold excellently, this is happening now. Female nudity will always be more expensive than male. Although, who knows, how soon our society will radically change.

By the way, an important point, in my opinion, the work is of interest even more often if it does not show a face. In these ways, we leave the viewer a chance to reflect on this. Or maybe even imagine yourself. It is very important to find your element and the theme of your work, which will always be a fine thread in your art.

Example: It’s very easy to recognize Mondrian’s work and its rectangular meshes. Mark Rothko and his striped paintings. Pollock and multi-colored spray. All these are excellent features of the artists who created their recognizable brand.

Your task is to work on it and come up with a new, fresh style that will be easy to find among the crowd of paintings at the art fair.

In my opinion, success in the art market will now be given to “smart artists”. The market requires plasticity in everything. This applies to the theme and style, and even your communication with customers.

Artist = marketer and even writer. You must tell your story very beautifully, and if it is not, then come up with it. And I understand how difficult it is, because art is freedom, which should not obey the laws and someone else’s desires. Therefore, never give up what you love and continue to create, for yourself, until then you become a brand. When you are a brand, you can sell everything… it remains only to put a signature.

I know how hard it is to be an artist. But exactly what I do allows me to enjoy life and dream! Never give up dreams and keep creating! Hugging you! – Dasha