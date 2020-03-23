Henri Kartmann; Photographer and visual artist, lives in Haute Provence, in the south of France. Since his first exhibition in 1969, he has sought in unquestionably concrete shots a form of personal and creative abstraction. He exhibits in France and abroad (Spain, USA, Russia, Cuba). His images have been selected by several photographic journals and in 2005 he published “Greenhouse effect or the aesthetics of remains”. Winner of The Ultimate Eye Foundation of San Francisco, this series was the subject of an exhibition in 2005 at the Peninsula Museum of Art in San Francisco. He was selected in May 2008 at the FIIE (International Image Festival environmental) in Paris and screened during the Arles RIP. Likewise in 2009. In 2010 he won the discovery prize. In March 2012, he exhibited at the World Water Forum in Marseille. He Exhibits in Cuba in April 2013. He Exhibits in Montélimar with Hans Silvester in November 2013. He exhibits at “Focales en Vercors” with Hans Silvester in April 2015. In 2018, He exhibits in Montélimar with Bernard Plossu. In August 2019 he presented “50 years of photography” at Forcalquier. In November 2019 he participated in the exhibition “C’est quoi pour vous la photographie” in Tourcoing with the friends of Bernard Plossu. He is one of the founders of “Nuits photographiques de Pierrevert”. [Official Website]