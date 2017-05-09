Europe | Events    340 Views  

Arles 2017 ; Les rencontres de la photographie

arles 2017

Every summer since 1970, over the course of more than forty exhibitions at various of the city’s exceptional heritage sites.

The Rencontres d’Arles has been a major influence in dissiminating the best of world photography and playing the role of a springboard for photographic and contemporary creative talents. In 2016, the festival welcomed more than 100 000 visitors.

The Rencontres d’Arles is a summer photography festival founded in 1970, which has learned a world-wide reputation as a springboard for photographic and contemporary creative talents. The exhibitions are given on various heritage sites, suitably stage-designed for the purpose.

ARLES 2017

July 3 to Sep 24, 2017

34 rue du docteur Fanton
13200 Arles

www.rencontres-arles.com

TAGS FROM THE STORY

You may also like

Kamila Karpinska / Lifestyle photography

Kamila Karpinska ; Lifestyle photography

After the Firebird | Ekaterina Vasilyeva

After the Firebird by Ekaterina Vasilyeva

MatteoCanestraro-distanza-1

Distanza by Matteo Canestraro

thomas_bichler_kolbenache

Simbiosa by Thomas Bichler

1

Battleship by Vincent Debanne

urban9

Urban Moods by Alex Axon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *