 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

B&WConceptEuropeHeartbeat : Aritmia by Fabrizio Quagliuso

There is such a thing as an irregular rhythm syndrome, where the heartbeat is inconsistent; it races, slows down or flutters. There are times when the heart skips a beat, others when it frantically chases the following one to the point of breathlessness, swarming, oscillating.
41817 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

There is such a thing as an irregular rhythm syndrome, where the heartbeat is inconsistent; it races, slows down or flutters. There are times when the heart skips a beat, others when it frantically chases the following one to the point of breathlessness, swarming, oscillating.

Somewhere between a hollowness and a fullness, the needle of our internal compass is marking out a route of truth and justice, away from the illusions of the ego and drawing us towards our instinctive selves, towards the human nature that dwells in the nature of this world and the world of nature that dwells within the human. 

Mia makes this journey in reverse, from the outside moving inwards, in an ascending motion that brings the unconscious to the surface. With every step she takes, with every skipped or hastily recovered heartbeat, she seems to walk along footpaths inside a dream. And then, the mist dividing imagination and reality clears, becoming penetrable like butter meeting a blade, nullifying boundaries and distances, allowing the experience of the Whole and the One. Mia. In Italian “mine”, belonging to me. Because when one belongs to her own, it is herself that she wants to return to. [Text by Antonia Storace]

Aritmia | Fabrizio Quagliuso

About Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio is an Italian photographer based in London (UK).  He was born in Naples (Italy) in 1970. After graduating from Engineering university, he moved to the UK where he currently lives. Self-taught and greatly inspired by an uncle who was professional photographer, Fabrizio has always been passionate about visual arts and in the last ten years has completely devoted himself to photography.

Fabrizio focuses his creative energy on a series of personal projects where he puts together various types of images – such as portraits and scenes with family, friends or chance encounters, pictures of indoor and outdoor spaces, candid and documentary photographs, fragments from dreams and from daily experiences – with the aim to create layered, deep and introspective stories. [Official Website]

Aritmia | Fabrizio Quagliuso
Aritmia | Fabrizio Quagliuso

Aritmia | Fabrizio Quagliuso
Aritmia | Fabrizio Quagliuso

Floating in her dreams so as to overcome the boundaries of her mind, intimately entangled with nature, its heartbeat and the forces that shape and permeate life, Mia is an ethereal figure on a lone journey in search of her true and primordial self.

Aritmia | Fabrizio Quagliuso
Aritmia | Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

By letting go of our social ego and allowing Mia to hold our hands and bring us with her in this journey, each one of us could overcome the boundaries imposed by our minds, get closer to nature and rediscover our essence as human beings.

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso

Fabrizio Quagliuso
Fabrizio Quagliuso



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Interview with Nathan Wirth ; Finalist in our Black & White 2019

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Nude art : Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeNude art : Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA