ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE WINNERS AND FINALISTS OF THE FIRST EDITION OF THE BLACK AND WHITE PRIZES 2017

banfin

In this first edition of the 2017 awards black and white a prestigious international jury made up of renowned photographer Star Rush, Jay Davies of Getty Images, Pascal Young, director of La photographie Galerie, the incredible photographer Laurent Baheux, the founder and director Of Balkan Photo Festival, Haris Calkic, director of Galerie 94, Sascha Laue, Brian Paul of the ClamArt Gallery in New York and Maxim Panés, director of Dodho Magazine, have selected through a hard-working  process, due to high quality and the large numbers of projects and portfolios received,  the award-winning photographers as the best projects in black and white 2017.

The selection process has been very complicated but we are proud of the final result, and the great reception obtained. In the coming weeks will be published the book Black & White – Best photographers of the year 2017 where they will show the works of all winners and finalists. The edition will be published in hardcover and also in digital format and will be put up for sale on our website; it will also be distributed to the best galleries and agencies around the world in search of opportunities for the photographers who have applied to this contest.

PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR B&W 2017

John Paul Evans | England 

www.johnpaulevans.co.uk

Matrimonial Ties

2.Home & Away 8

1.till death us do part 1 3.till death us do part 3 4.Home & Away 6 5.till death us do part 6 6.till death us do part 7 7.Home & Away 3 8.till death us do part 13 9.till death us do part 8 10.Home & Away 2 11.till death us do part 9 12.Home & Away 4 13.till death us do part 11 14.Home & Away 7 15till death us do part 4 16.till death us do part 10 17.till death us do part 14 18.till death us do part 15 19.till death us do part 16 20.till death us do part

SECOND PLACE

Gediminas Karbauskis | Luxembourg

www.gkphotography.lt

Water Towers of Luxembourg

DSCF6810

DSCF6801 DSCF6807 DSCF6820 DSCF6839 DSCF6846 DSCF6880 DSCF6888 DSCF6900 DSCF6913 DSCF6920 DSCF6947 DSCF6952 DSCF6960 DSCF6997 DSCF7007

THIRD PLACE

Fausto Podavini | Italy

www.faustopodavini.eu

MirelLa

MiRelLa_02

MiRelLa_01 MiRelLa_03 MiRelLa_04 MiRelLa_05 MiRelLa_06 MiRelLa_07 MiRelLa_08 MiRelLa_09 MiRelLa_10 MiRelLa_11 MiRelLa_12 MiRelLa_13 MiRelLa_14 MiRelLa_15 MiRelLa_16 MiRelLa_17 MiRelLa_18 MiRelLa_19 MiRelLa_20

HONORABLE MENTION

Antonio Peinado | Spain

antoniopeinadofotografo.es

Zodiac

Zodiac_04

Zodiac_01 Zodiac_02 Zodiac_03 Zodiac_05 Zodiac_06 Zodiac_07 Zodiac_08 Zodiac_09 Zodiac_10 Zodiac_11 Zodiac_12

HONORABLE MENTION

Nathan Wirth | USA

www.nlwirth.com

Infrared Silence

SONY DSC

SONY DSC SONY DSC SONY DSC SONY DSC SONY DSC SONY DSC SONY DSC SONY DSC SONY DSC SONY DSC SONY DSC On the Way to the Dump V SONY DSC SONY DSC SONY DSC SONY DSC

FINALIST

Trevor Cole | Ireland

www.coleimages.com

Landscapes

Landed and abandoned

Bunagee wreck Cara na Mara Crohy Dyrhólaey - in monochrome Dyrhólaey Eddie's resting place Hofn light Moods of Gasaladur Moods of the Vestrahorn Moraine lake reflections Offshore stack, Dun Briste Rippled dune form Stark reminders The black sands of Stokksnes The iconic Foss V for vista in the Vlei Winter at Godafoss

FINALIST

Michiko Chiyoda | Japan

www.michikochiyoda.com

Oshichi

Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi1

Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi2 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi3 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi4 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi5 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi6 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi7 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi8 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi9 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi10 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi11 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi12 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi13 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi14 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi15 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi16 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi17 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi18 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi19 Michiko_chiyoda_Oshichi20

FINALIST

Pygmalion Karatzas | Greece

www.pygmalionkaratzas.com

AQAL

aqal01_karatzas

aqal02_karatzas aqal03_karatzas aqal04_karatzas aqal05_karatzas aqal06_karatzas aqal07_karatzas aqal08_karatzas aqal09_karatzas aqal10_karatzas aqal11_karatzas aqal12_karatzas aqal13_karatzas aqal14_karatzas aqal15_karatzas aqal16_karatzas aqal17_karatzas aqal18_karatzas aqal19_karatzas aqal20_karatzas

FINALIST

Ewa Cwikla | Netherlands

ewafotos.com

Portfolio

1579

1433 zw 1586 1598 1992 2036 8517 8414 7218 2099

FINALIST

Kamila Karpinska | Poland

kamilakarpinska.com

Lifestyle Photography

Lifestyle Photography Kamila Karpinska Photography1

Lifestyle Photography Kamila Karpinska Photography20 Lifestyle Photography Kamila Karpinska Photography19 Lifestyle Photography Kamila Karpinska Photography18 Lifestyle Photography Kamila Karpinska Photography17 Lifestyle Photography Kamila Karpinska Photography16 Lifestyle Photography Kamila Karpinska Photography15 Lifestyle Photography Kamila Karpinska Photography14 Lifestyle Photography Kamila Karpinska Photography13 Lifestyle Photography Kamila Karpinska Photography12 Lifestyle Photography Kamila Karpinska Photography11 f37 f37 Lifestyle Photography Kamila Karpinska Photography8 Lifestyle Photography Kamila Karpinska Photography7 Lifestyle Photography Kamila Karpinska Photography6 f37 Lifestyle Photography Kamila Karpinska Photography4 Lifestyle Photography Kamila Karpinska Photography3 Lifestyle Photography Kamila Karpinska Photography2

