ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE WINNERS AND FINALISTS OF THE FIRST EDITION OF THE BLACK AND WHITE PRIZES 2017

In this first edition of the 2017 awards black and white a prestigious international jury made up of renowned photographer Star Rush, Jay Davies of Getty Images, Pascal Young, director of La photographie Galerie, the incredible photographer Laurent Baheux, the founder and director Of Balkan Photo Festival, Haris Calkic, director of Galerie 94, Sascha Laue, Brian Paul of the ClamArt Gallery in New York and Maxim Panés, director of Dodho Magazine, have selected through a hard-working process, due to high quality and the large numbers of projects and portfolios received, the award-winning photographers as the best projects in black and white 2017.

The selection process has been very complicated but we are proud of the final result, and the great reception obtained. In the coming weeks will be published the book Black & White – Best photographers of the year 2017 where they will show the works of all winners and finalists. The edition will be published in hardcover and also in digital format and will be put up for sale on our website; it will also be distributed to the best galleries and agencies around the world in search of opportunities for the photographers who have applied to this contest.

PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR B&W 2017

John Paul Evans | England

www.johnpaulevans.co.uk

Matrimonial Ties

SECOND PLACE

Gediminas Karbauskis | Luxembourg

www.gkphotography.lt

Water Towers of Luxembourg

THIRD PLACE

Fausto Podavini | Italy

www.faustopodavini.eu

MirelLa

HONORABLE MENTION

Antonio Peinado | Spain

antoniopeinadofotografo.es

Zodiac

HONORABLE MENTION

Nathan Wirth | USA

www.nlwirth.com

Infrared Silence

FINALIST

Trevor Cole | Ireland

www.coleimages.com

Landscapes

FINALIST

Michiko Chiyoda | Japan

www.michikochiyoda.com

Oshichi

FINALIST

Pygmalion Karatzas | Greece

www.pygmalionkaratzas.com

AQAL

FINALIST

Ewa Cwikla | Netherlands

ewafotos.com

Portfolio

FINALIST

Kamila Karpinska | Poland

kamilakarpinska.com