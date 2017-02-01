Black & White | Daily Life | Europe    725 Views  

Alienated by Pietro Sorano

Alienated | Pietro Sorano
Alienated | Pietro Sorano

We are increasingly alienated from TV and technology. We’re like “detached” from time, engraved into a sterile monotony, and suspended in a sobering reality.

Souls in purgatory. Machines ready to run any dictates of fashion. Goats following a shepherd called modernity. We no longer use our eyes to observe and understand, because it’s Time, hectic and fast, dragging our lives and our bodies.

I have looked to this Society and I realize that it’s a separate entity, composed of individuals without “individuality”, alienated from themselves, executors of “something” socially “fair”, indifferent. A Society from which I feel “Alienated”.
I used the infrared technique as it shows the signs of aging on the body, makes the sea like oil and access to the “not visible” spectrum of the light, almost a metaphor for our inability to observe what is also behind simple gestures made in an ordinary seaside day, when “normally” we should be able to be free from daily obsession. I believe that human represent the most important expression of “Map of Time”, but I think we will not be able to trace this time and store it, and that we will not have archives in the future who will talk about our lives.

Alienated | Pietro Sorano
Alienated | Pietro Sorano

About Pietro Sorano

Born in San Giovanni Rotondo (FG) – Apulia – Italy – on 05/12/1977. The passion for Photography comes relatively late, at age of 35, as a result of a Basic Course taught by a professional photographer in Pavullo del Frignano (MO) in 2013.

I have devoted my artistic life to Music. I’m also a songwriter and I’m used to communicate through notes and words. I did not know or at least I did not imagine the communicative power of a photograph, until I started to try my hand in the creation of music videos to be associated with my songs. I discovered the “Stop-Motion” technology. Having to tie a long series of images, I used unknowingly compositional rules for the choice of frame.

From 2013 every opportunity is useful to capture moments from my point of view. I expanded my knowledge in Photography mainly self-taught, discovering and studying the images of the great authors (including, in particular, Mario Giacomelli). I started attending the challenging environment of the Photography Clubs by enrolling in FIAF.

My research follows closely, although with a photographic look, what I have always loved to convey with the Music: The continuous inner struggle, the search for balance and symbiosis between lights and shadows of the individual. The autobiographical element is present in any work and is often enveloped by a sense of fear of the inexorable passage of time, with all that implies in the facts of life and society. A time which can only be stopped with the Photography. [Official Website]

Alienated | Pietro Sorano
Alienated | Pietro Sorano
Alienated | Pietro Sorano
Alienated | Pietro Sorano

Pietro_Sorano_Alienated_5 Pietro_Sorano_Alienated_6 Pietro_Sorano_Alienated_7 Pietro_Sorano_Alienated_8 Pietro_Sorano_Alienated_9 Pietro_Sorano_Alienated_10 Pietro_Sorano_Alienated_11 Pietro_Sorano_Alienated_12 Pietro_Sorano_Alienated_13

Alienated | Pietro Sorano
Alienated | Pietro Sorano
Alienated | Pietro Sorano
Alienated | Pietro Sorano
TAGS FROM THE STORY

You may also like

reginald_VANDEVELDE_05

Dystopia by Reginald Van de Velde

Pedro Diaz Molins

Five minutes with Pedro Díaz Molins

Photo_by_Edis_Halimanovic

The Balkan Photo Award 2016 is now open for entries

3

Prophecy by Sophie Gamand

09_SimoneTramonte_SuCarrasecare

Carnival: Su Carrasecare by Simone Tramonte

80439, Laurel&Ernie

80439, Bloody Mary and Sloppy Joe by Vivian Keulards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *