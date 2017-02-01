Alienated by Pietro Sorano

We are increasingly alienated from TV and technology. We’re like “detached” from time, engraved into a sterile monotony, and suspended in a sobering reality.

Souls in purgatory. Machines ready to run any dictates of fashion. Goats following a shepherd called modernity. We no longer use our eyes to observe and understand, because it’s Time, hectic and fast, dragging our lives and our bodies.

I have looked to this Society and I realize that it’s a separate entity, composed of individuals without “individuality”, alienated from themselves, executors of “something” socially “fair”, indifferent. A Society from which I feel “Alienated”.

I used the infrared technique as it shows the signs of aging on the body, makes the sea like oil and access to the “not visible” spectrum of the light, almost a metaphor for our inability to observe what is also behind simple gestures made in an ordinary seaside day, when “normally” we should be able to be free from daily obsession. I believe that human represent the most important expression of “Map of Time”, but I think we will not be able to trace this time and store it, and that we will not have archives in the future who will talk about our lives.

About Pietro Sorano

Born in San Giovanni Rotondo (FG) – Apulia – Italy – on 05/12/1977. The passion for Photography comes relatively late, at age of 35, as a result of a Basic Course taught by a professional photographer in Pavullo del Frignano (MO) in 2013.

I have devoted my artistic life to Music. I’m also a songwriter and I’m used to communicate through notes and words. I did not know or at least I did not imagine the communicative power of a photograph, until I started to try my hand in the creation of music videos to be associated with my songs. I discovered the “Stop-Motion” technology. Having to tie a long series of images, I used unknowingly compositional rules for the choice of frame.

From 2013 every opportunity is useful to capture moments from my point of view. I expanded my knowledge in Photography mainly self-taught, discovering and studying the images of the great authors (including, in particular, Mario Giacomelli). I started attending the challenging environment of the Photography Clubs by enrolling in FIAF.

My research follows closely, although with a photographic look, what I have always loved to convey with the Music: The continuous inner struggle, the search for balance and symbiosis between lights and shadows of the individual. The autobiographical element is present in any work and is often enveloped by a sense of fear of the inexorable passage of time, with all that implies in the facts of life and society. A time which can only be stopped with the Photography. [Official Website]