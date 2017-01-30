Bin Uthup ; City-Monochrome

Binoy Uthup is a City, Architecture, Interior, Landscape and Wildlife photographer who uses techniques such as Digital Blending, HDR, multiple exposures, vertical panorama, etc., to create unique looking images.

His techniques and skills involve capturing multiple exposures of the same scene as correct as possible in the camera and blending them to achieve the perfect dynamic range of light.

He likes to edit his photographs into monochrome to give an extra dimension to the story. They are not really Black and white images and they have received various toning treatment while converting them into monochrome using editing programs. He is really particular and passionate about making his photographs look unique and vibrant. He shoots all his photographs in RAW, which is really necessory to achieve better results while editing the photographs into monochrome. He uses Full-frame Digital Single Lens Reflex cameras to shoot citiscapes and architecture using a sturdy tripod and a cable release to make sure the images are sharp and with minimum distortion. A sturdy tripod can always help to compose the frame better and to avoid optical distortions. Many of his photographs are HDRs, and long exposures which also needs a good tripod and a cable release. He uses very good quality Neutral Density filters to shoot long exposures when the scene includes moving clouds or water. Good quality ND filters with 6 to 10 stops can add a lot of drama into the actual scene if used properly.

One of his other favourite subjects for photography is wildlife. He loves to observe and shoot the incredible moments of wildlife. Wildlife is one of the difficult subjects to shoot since it demands lot of passion and patiance but on the other side it will amaze you with a lot of stunning moments.

After finishing his Bachelor degree in Arts, he learned Audio Engineering for his passion for music and technology and started working as an Audio Engineer. But, Photography has been his passion from childhood, and he had been learning more of photography along with his career in the Audio Industry. After moving to Singapore, he took the challenge of taking his photography to the next level by starting to learn advanced techniques and methods to shoot and create stunning results. His passion and love for photography continues growing as he works towards improving his skills each day.

He has received Several awards internationally and nationally for his photography. His works have been selected and published in “BEST OF THE BEST PHOTOGRAPHERS 2015 ONE EYELAND BOOK VOL.5”. Many of his works are being featured on web platforms, Photography books and magazines. [Official Website]