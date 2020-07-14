 
 

EuropeStoryAfghanistan by Chiara Felmini

Entering Afghanistan catapults into another dimension: you enter a sphere where time and people do not belong to anything known.
6374 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #14

DEADLINE: MONDAY, AUGUST 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Entering Afghanistan catapults into another dimension: you enter a sphere where time and people do not belong to anything known.

All that remains is to follow and try to get in touch with a story far from ours, but which in some way also talks about us. All in a very difficult environment, in some aspects hostile, but which repays the need to adapt. In the remote region of the Wakhan live the Kirghizy, a people who have been “trapped” in these very high mountains since Marco Polo’s time. Their life is very hard, made of effort and essential; there is nothing superfluous: the colored and decorated robes of women are necessary as the rarefied air to understand something of this people.



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Canned food by Anne Mason-Hoerter
next
These Are the places that make us by Adrian Saker

Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Interview with Ralph Gibson

FRANCESCO SCALICI 16 min 2361
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ad.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/portraits.jpg
Share your most magical portraits in this portrait photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Lorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

AsiaConceptFeaturedLorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

Lomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryLomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

Landscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

BioEuropeFeaturedLandscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

Curiouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

ConceptEuropeFeaturedCuriouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

Happy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

EuropeFeaturedShotHappy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

The last tide by Marco Campi

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe last tide by Marco Campi

Saving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

EuropeFeaturedStorySaving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

The ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

Faces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

AsiaBioFeaturedFaces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA