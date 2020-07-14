Entering Afghanistan catapults into another dimension: you enter a sphere where time and people do not belong to anything known.
All that remains is to follow and try to get in touch with a story far from ours, but which in some way also talks about us. All in a very difficult environment, in some aspects hostile, but which repays the need to adapt. In the remote region of the Wakhan live the Kirghizy, a people who have been “trapped” in these very high mountains since Marco Polo’s time. Their life is very hard, made of effort and essential; there is nothing superfluous: the colored and decorated robes of women are necessary as the rarefied air to understand something of this people.
