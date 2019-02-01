Women no longer feel the need to please the previously-ordained-in-media’s “male gaze.”

Females are finding their voice and their own visions in how to adorn themselves: women according to women. No need to lower her own innate vitality or intelligence because it may displease the male voice of power. No need to oppose or disprove, but by the refusal to please and accommodate that only a deep belief in one’s own gift can counteract. As Virginia Woolf so eloquently writes,”What genius, what integrity it must have required in the face of all that criticism in the midst of that purely patriarchal society, to hold fast to the thing as they saw it without shrinking.” This is the new vision emerging: the female gaze. [Official Website]

Modeling: @iamkyrajaneice, @bethdodge, @angeldrippinghoney, @ishtar_unveiled, @thatbabeshortyy & @haileyj.model

Photographer & Artist: Jady Bates @jadybates