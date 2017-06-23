Portraits by Ewa Cwikla

A happy boy jumping out, a huge tree in full bloom, the sun looking up from behind a church … this is how Ewa discovers in each image a beautiful photo.

In everyday life, there is always a special picture. Her environment is inspiring wherever she would be. She tells a story with pictures: that’s what she loves to do. The power of capturing the daily instant, to have the ability to convert the ordinary into a unique moment, because her camera and her life are two indissoluble concepts.

For Ewa, photography is something more than technique and tricks. The secret does not reside in color, composition, and form, but in emotional content. The other elements and technical tools can only contribute to increasing the power of the image. A photograph should lead to a feeling and this to a sensation. This is the challenge of Ewa’s images.

If one has to choose between emotion or technique, passion prevails. You can always learn the technique, while the emotions are the fruits of a unique miracle, an unrepeatable instant. Emotions drive our existence, are always close to each of us but are not always easy to capture by the photographer.Ewa Cwikla has been in the photography world for more than 20 years. She currently owns a private company with her studio. In recent years Ewa has been dedicated in body and soul to photography and not just for profit or devoted to customers. After so many years of photographing her clients, she is enjoying the feeling of discovering herself as an artist. She strives to make photographs really representing her.

For each photographic session she relies on herself, she stays close to her own concept, she bases on her meaning and creativity. She doesn’t plan ahead. She seems to have an instinct for this, and somehow she always hits the right chord. The photographic Ewa’s vision is to be closer to people, to feel the vulnerability of every human being. She feels satisfied and happy if she can portray it in her images. [Official Website]