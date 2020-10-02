 
 

DodhersA Cartier-Bresson jewel in a remote corner of the world

Everyone knows Cartier-Bresson's attention to social issues. I did not imagine that in this strange and atypical summer I would have stumbled upon a jewel in a remote corner of the world.
PHOTOSATRIANI PHOTOSATRIANI5246 min

Everyone knows Cartier-Bresson’s attention to social issues. I did not imagine that in this strange and atypical summer I would have stumbled upon a jewel in a remote corner of the world.

The co-founder of the Magnum agency has dedicated magnificent reportages to the people of the Italian region from which I come, Basilicata, creating a visual document of great value that spans twenty years of regional history.

Basilicata

I am Italian and I come from a small southern region that has two names: Basilicata or Lucania. Basilicata is characterized by rugged mountains, clayey hills and two seas that caress the eastern and western extremities of the region. The territory of Basilicata was originally identified as Lucania whose etymology goes back to the Greeks (lykos = wolves) or to the Romans (lucus = sacred forest). In both cases, the ancients associated this region with an idea of ​​a mysterious and dangerous and therefore sacred territory. One of our distinguished countrymen (Leonardo Sinisgalli), says that the people of Basilicata (“Lucani”) are not exhibitionists, that they prefer to live in the shadows and that they are full of patience and resilience. Basilicata has been forgotten by Italy for a very long time, but it must also be said that for a long time the Lucan political class has limited itself to distributing “favors” and exercising a fictitious power, creating a web of patronage that has certainly limited development in order to keep “the chair” for themselves and their friends at any costs. This situation caused a massive migratory phenomenon of talent and those who had the courage to stay, had to face enormous difficulties in order to carry out an entrepreneurial project or even a simple cultural initiative. I belong to the group of those who left Basilicata and who feel great admiration for those who, in a context like that, have managed to carry out initiatives and projects.

In this remote corner of the world, there is an even more hidden corner, embedded between the clayey mountains and the woods, whose name is Tricarico; a corner that has given light to illustrious personalities, artists and cultural movements including the writer, poet, Tricarico mayor and leader of the struggle for the improvement of the living conditions of farmers, Rocco Scotellaro; the professor Rocco Mazzarone, a doctor involved in the fight against endemic diseases in Basilicata and who significantly contributed to the improvement of the quality of life of the Lucanians; the musician Antonio Infantino and the Tarantolati musical group which generated a thousand artistic fragments and a cultural richness that is still palpable.

The photographer in Basilicata

Henri Cartier-Bresson visited Basilicata at least twice; the first at the end of 1951, invited by Unra-Casas (the international organization established in 1943 by the United Nations for economic and civil assistance to populations damaged by war), with the aim of documenting the living conditions of peasants Lucanians, who lived in a state of poverty, decay and illiteracy and with a high infant mortality rate. On this occasion he met Rocco Mazzarone who became his “guide” and who was essential in allowing him a quick penetration into the soul of those places and in breaking the psychological threshold that separates a stranger from the inhabitants of the place and from existing social problems. When Cartier-Bresson visited Basilicata, he was already an established and well-known photographer: he had photographed the liberation of Paris (1944-45), carried out the work in India at the death of Gandhi, in China at the time of the People’s Republic, in Indonesia, during their struggle for independence.

The emotional involvement of the photographer was such that his images, although they are an expression faithful to reality, are full of a deep humanity, sensitivity, respect for who and what he saw. Testimony of this involvement is a sentence that I take from the article by Carmela Biscaglia that I quote at the end of this post and that the French photographer wrote in a letter to a friend of his, said: “the experience left me sad, because I feel so attached to those places and people I met there ”.

He returned a second time to Basilicata, invited by his now friend Rocco Mazzarone in 1973, with the aim of highlighting the progress made in Basilicata, after twenty years. He photographed dams and roads under construction, the new crops in the Metapontine plain now healed from malaria, but also the difficult coexistence between old and new customs, the obvious contrasts between old and new, between tradition and modernity, the new reality of emigration.

The jewel as a gift

It was April 1985; Henri Cartier-Bresson, now 78 years old, writes a letter to his friend Rocco Mazzarone in which he informs that he decided to donate 26 of his photographs taken between 1951 and 1973 in Basilicata to the city of Tricarico, in memory (he died in 1953) of his friend-poet Rocco Scotellaro. The case with the photographic jewel finally arrived in Tricarico in 1990, thanks to Rocco Mazzarone who personally oversaw the transposition. Currently, these 26 photos belong to the documentation center “Rocco Scotellaro and Basilicata after the Second World War”.

The exhibition

This summer, despite the vicissitudes due to COVID-19, we were able to go to Basilicata and thus see and be with my 84-year-old mother. Being there and by pure chance, I learned that the Norman Tower of Tricarico, which is part of the complex of the Castle of Santa Chiara, housed the exhibition “The discovery of Matera and Lucania: the photographic reports by Henri Cartier-Bresson”, in to which the 26 images that the French photographer had donated to the city of Tricarico were exhibited. A unique opportunity to materialize all the story I have told and see in person, images that have been exhibited in Paris, Munich, Rome, Turin and which have now found their home in this remote corner of the world, enriching it with reflections of sensitivity, of altruism, of Art, of struggle, of perseverance, of resilience that the protagonists of this wonderful story have been able to give to their “doing” and their living for Basilicata.

For a matter of copyright of which the Magnum Agency is rightly a jealous guardian, I am not authorized to publish any of the images contained in the exhibition but I can provide this link where you can admire some of the images that I was lucky enough to see in the Tricarico exhibition.

I would just like to focus briefly on the image that fascinated me most photographically and which, evidently, the Magnum agency itself considers the most representative, since it placed it on the cover of the aforementioned web page. It is a woman with a typical dress of the popular tradition of Basilicata, with a sack (possibly) of flour on her head, a basket on her arm, accompanied by a donkey, a turkey and a sheep. An image of circular balance in which the portraits of women and animals individually convey the state of mind of each of them and which together constitute a picture of dignified acceptance of the present and a sort of family complicity in which the woman undoubtedly constitutes the protective fulcrum. In some way, it reminds me, I don’t know why, the image with which the Brothers Grimm fable “The Bremen Town Musicians” is typically represented and it is for me, not only beautiful, but also moving because it delights a delicate sensitivity of the photographer and a deep and respectful involvement in the life he was documenting.

Final consideration

In the last year, with the vicissitudes we are experiencing, the importance of a local geography is becoming more and more clear; it is in this “glo-calization” that artistic inspiration must and can be found, to be proposed later to a wider audience. The sum and the put in value of these “localities” will constitute the backbone of a collective culture. This also applies to photography. Putting Tricarico in the compass of photographic culture, thanks to the jewel of Cartier-Bresson, is therefore part of this way of creating a collective culture.

The reconstruction of the story I just told, would not have been possible without the fundamental contribution found in the article by Carmela Biscaglia: “ROCCO MAZZARONE AND LUCANIA IN THE PHOTOGRAPHS OF HENRI CARTIER-BRESSON” and thanks to the correspondence I had with the author. 

PHOTOSATRIANI

PHOTOSATRIANI

I am a curious of life with idealistic tendencies and a fighter. I am a passionate photographer who had to develop a strong degree of resilience to keep my passion against the current of life. I believe that shadows are the necessary contrast to enhance the light. I am a lover of nature, silence and landscapes (rural and urban). My photographic history is quite silent publicly but very rich personally, studded with some great satisfactions such as: published photographer in 1X; honorable mention in Pollux Award 2019; commended in IGPOTY 2019 B&W section; highly commended in IGPOTY 2018 Abstract section; selected in 2014 for Descubrimientos PhotoEspaña and in VIPHOTO. Group exhibitions in: Atlántica Colectivas FotoNoviembre 2015 and 2013; selected for the Popular Participation section GetxoPhoto 2020 and 2015; ”PhotoVernissage (San Petersburgo) 2012; DeARTE 2012 y 2013. A set of my images belongs to the funds of Tecnalia company in Bilbao, to the collection of the "Isla de Tenerife" Photography Center and to the EspacioRAW collection in Madrid. [Website]

previous
Sweet Noise by Max Hirshfeld
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Dodho.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape & nature photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Magazine

CALL FOR ENTRIES #15

DEADLINE FOR ENTRIES | MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2020

AN AMAZING PROMOTIONAL TOOL DESIGNED TO EXPOSE YOUR WORK WORLDWIDE

PHOTO BY © RYOTARO HORIIUCHI | JAPAN | ISSUE #14

SUBMIT YOUR WORK
TRENDING STORIES
Marine Species by Wesley Dombrecht

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMarine Species by Wesley Dombrecht

2 min 1021
Madonna litta by Peyman Naderi

AsiaConceptFeaturedMadonna litta by Peyman Naderi

3 min 827
Mea Shearim by Alexandra Buxbaum

AmericaCityFeaturedMea Shearim by Alexandra Buxbaum

4 min 1234
Tokyo; Suits of kabukicho by Rokas Jankus

CityEuropeFeaturedTokyo; Suits of kabukicho by Rokas Jankus

3 min 1171
Magical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

BioEuropeFeaturedMagical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

3 min 1815
New York City² by Rokas Jankus

CityEuropeFeaturedNew York City² by Rokas Jankus

3 min 1428
Thuis by Susanne Middelberg

EuropeFeaturedNudeShotThuis by Susanne Middelberg

4 min 3436
Artistic nude; Lemnviu by Moga Alexandru

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeArtistic nude; Lemnviu by Moga Alexandru

3 min 2581
Looking Out from Within by Julia Fullerton-Batten

ConceptEuropeFeaturedLooking Out from Within by Julia Fullerton-Batten

35 min 1568
A Mad World by Momoko Fritz

AmericaConceptFeaturedA Mad World by Momoko Fritz

5 min 1410
Lorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

AsiaConceptFeaturedLorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

3 min 2077
Lomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryLomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

4 min 1896
Landscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

BioEuropeFeaturedLandscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

3 min 1869
Curiouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

ConceptEuropeFeaturedCuriouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

4 min 2405
Happy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

EuropeFeaturedShotHappy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

3 min 2010
The last tide by Marco Campi

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe last tide by Marco Campi

7 min 1880
Saving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

EuropeFeaturedStorySaving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

7 min 1754
The ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

4 min 1685
Faces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

AsiaBioFeaturedFaces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

2 min 12241
Time To Rush Home by David Nam Lip

AsiaFeaturedStoryTime To Rush Home by David Nam Lip

2 min 1592

Solo Exhibition

PHOTO CONTEST

DEADLINE FOR ENTRIES: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2020

EACH MONTH, THE MOST VALUED PROJECT WILL RECEIVE AN INDIVIDUAL EXHIBITION IN OUR GALLERY

COMING SOON

PHOTO BY © JOXE INAZIO KUESTA

LATEST STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We never share your data with 3rd parties. Your details will be held securely, we won't share them with anyone else and of course you may unsubscribe at any time. You can read our Privacy Policy here
We’d love to
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14