Urbanism is the study of how inhabitants of urban areas interact with the built environment. This body of work focuses on the abstract nature of the human experience – the residuals of existence.

The images in this project, and all of my work, are created as an invitation to observe one’s own reality in a different way.

Human beings have created many “philosophies”. Philosophies are nothing more than fantastic explanations for things that cannot be explained. My images explain absolutely nothing. They are nothing more than self-expression. This project celebrates the joy of silence, striving to separate the signal from the noise.

“Most of man’s misery is derived from his inability to sit quietly in a room by himself”

– Blaise Pascale

As I walk around the city and observe its marvelous architecture and alleyways, I see everything going on around me as clearly as anyone else but choose to experience it differently. I see correlations and synchronicities. Everything is as it should be.

All of my images are captured as they truly exist. They are not staged or manufactured in any way. They are not about fabrications or hallucinations. They are not about trying to convince anyone of anything. They are not about suffering. They are not about perfection. My images are about nothing but looking at the world differently, to find significance in the insignificant. I have spent 35 years in the construction industry and have had the pleasure of working on hundreds of projects and working with many talented engineers and architects.

Architecture and Urban environments are in my blood. Patterns and symmetries are embedded in my mind and the only way to express myself is to share what I cannot ignore, wherever I go. My artwork, at its core, is about solitude and harmony with man’s creations, the urban landscapes and the mountains of glass and concrete. I am a Canadian fine art photographer based in Langley, British Columbia, Canada. My work focuses primarily on architecture and urban environments. [Official Website]