I seek to display atmospheres and fleeting feelings, as suspected in the air of big cities. These special atmospheres we are unable to shake off, which form the soul of a city by intermingling with its architecture and climate - a true celebration of the diversity of urban life.
With my series 1STREET PROJECT, I highlight city charm by capturing the iconic streets of major cities.

About Manu Grinspan

Manu Grinspan is a Belgian artist living in Israel for twenty years. Photorealistic drawing marked the beginning of his career as a visual artist and over the last fourteen years photography has become his preferred medium. His love of nature will lead him to outdoor photography, where light takes a fully-fledged place. Thanks to his unique way of treating the landscape, he was awarded in 2015 with the title of Official Photographer of Parks and Nature Reserves of Israel. 

Today, Manu Grinspan pursues his photographic work in which, alongside natural landscapes, we may see more and more night atmospheres captured in urban spaces. Through his images, the artist changes our perspective on common environments, suddenly transformed into objets of contemplation by the play of light and color. [Official Website]

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan

1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan
1Street Hong Kong | Manu Grinspan



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Pyromaniac by Maria Kokunova
Latest Stories

