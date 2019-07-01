At Medium Photo, we haven’t lost sight of the intimate power found in small photographic prints. Our signature exhibition of the Medium Festival of Photography is open to all subject matters and themes, and all types of photographic print media, as long as the image is 10″x10″ or smaller.

Juried by Kai Caemmerer, Curator of Photography at SFO Museum. Awards include a coveted Purchase Award plus cash and prizes from our Festival partners. Selected works will be exhibited at Sparks Gallery in downtown San Diego during the Festival. https://www.mediumphoto.org/size-matters-exhibition

We offer six awards based on work in the final exhibition. These include the Purchase Award ($500) selected by our exhibition juror, the Director’s Choice Award ($250), the People’s Choice Award ($100), and three honorable mentions. The Purchase Award will be paid directly to the artist by Medium, who then donates it to a prominent museum collection. Awards will be selected during the opening reception on Saturday, October 19.

Fees to submit are $35 for five images, or $60 for up to 10 images total. All fees support exhibition costs and awards given to participating artists. Submissions for Size Matters are accepted between the dates of July 1 and July 31. There will be no extension to the submission dates! Selected artists will be announced the week of September 3. Selected artists are responsible for shipping costs to and from the exhibition venue. Works should be framed in museum quality black or white frames when possible, arriving at the gallery ready to hang (wire, D-rings, or cleats preferred—no sawtooth hangers will be permitted).

ENTER COMPETITION