Zona de Alb by Gilles Mercier

In 1999 I took a path leading away from the main road that followed the Da- nube Delta. Passing through a gate, I found myself within a group of anachro- nistic buildings, attracted by the energy they seemed to emanate.

My rst encounters with these men and women “struck by divine vengeance” were also touched by this strange feeling of timelessness.

Most of the forty residents had lived here for several decades even when their illness had been detected, contained and treated in time. Now stable but marked in the esh, the patients have learnt to reconstruct a social life In near self-suf ciency, living for the most part in 10m2 dwellings whilst respec- ting each other’s privacy.

Despite their imposed rootlessness, they exhibit an extraordinary humanity, a humanity that persuaded me to return to them following this rst encounter.

Sixteen years later, scienti c and social progress have not followed the same path. Healthcare, death and inactivity are daily realities but the on-site medical team though currently at a minimum constitutes their link to social life.