 
 

EuropeStoryAlbinism; Without colors by Antoine Janot

In Senegal, 95% of People Living with Albinism die before the age of 30 because of skin cancer. A vast majority of these people are illiterate and forced into begging because of the discrimination and persecution they suffer from.
7357 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #12

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

These pictures were taken during the 2019 edition of World Albinism Day at the United Nations Information Center in Dakar.

In Senegal, 95% of People Living with Albinism die before the age of 30 because of skin cancer. A vast majority of these people are illiterate and forced into begging because of the discrimination and persecution they suffer from.

In West Africa, it is a traditional belief that having sexual intercourse with an albino can cure AIDS. Many People Living with Albinism are even mutilated and killed, as having a hand of theirs is believed to bring good luck.

About Antoine Janot

Born in 1988, Antoine Janot is a multidisciplinary artist from Paris. After graduating as an audiovisual technician in 2010, he deepened his cinematic studies with a masters degree in Cinema at the University of La Sorbonne. He co-produced an independent documentary (The Sleep of the Crowd, 2013) and directed several experimental short films, including Electrical Bodies (2019), The Fog People (2016), which has been selected in various festivals around the world and won the Best experimental film at the Bucharest Short Film Festival, as well as Lullaby for 17 Skyscrapers, 192 Buildings and 13,851 Inhabitants (2016), which has been broadcasted on french television. He is currently working on his first fiction feature film, La Marche funèbre, a social drama produced by Les Valseurs.   

Antoine’s versatile practice combines photography, painting and writing. His photographic series include The house with no address, which portrays homeless people’s attempt to create a sense of privacy in public spaces, and The Colors of Time, presenting abstract compositions that appeared on tombstones over time. His most recent series, Without colors, presents the daily struggle of people living with albinism in West Africa. Antoine’s work has been exhibited in various art galleries around Europe and America.  

He published an essay, Has cinema gone silent? (l’Harmattan, 2014), various novels (Le Goûteur, Abatos, 2016 ; Le croque-neige, l’Harmattan, 2017) as well as two poetry anthologies (Outdoor & indoor poetry, Maïa, 2020 and Short Stories, Les  impliqués, 2017). In the last three years, he has also co-founded two NGOs: Les Hôtels Solidaires which distributes food and sanitary products to the needy, and was awarded Paris’ town hall’s Social Economy prize in 2019, as well as the international NGO NOW which aims to empower oppressed minorities around the world. 



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
1808, Quarantine by Andrius Repšys
next
Italian celebration; Ceri Race by Giuseppe Cardoni

Digital Edition

ISSUE 11

Published Photographers

Ovi D.Pop | Alice Zilberberg | Jose Inazio Kuesta | Patty Carroll | Henry Fernando | Andrea Torrei

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/qq4.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Self-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotSelf-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

Poetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

B&WCityEuropeFeaturedPoetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

Photochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

EuropeFeaturedShotPhotochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

Nude by Martin Zurmühle

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeNude by Martin Zurmühle

Still Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedStill Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

Glacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

AmericaFeaturedHabitatGlacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

The Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

AmericaConceptFeaturedOceaniaThe Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

UFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

AmericaFeaturedStoryUFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

Brexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

EuropeFeaturedStoryBrexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA