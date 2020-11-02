Of course, art being a subjective matter there are a lot of misconceptions about erotic photography naturally because the nature of the genre is sexual.

Erotic photos are porn:​ It is only natural to mix porn and erotica considered that sexual subjects are taboo for so many people. Erotica and porn are so far from each other. Pornography (often shortened to porn) is the portrayal of sexual subject matter for the exclusive purpose of ​sexual arousal​. There is an explicit sexual act in pornography. Erotica, on the other hand, aims for mental stimulation and visually pleasing the human mind.

Erotica is only for men:​ Time is changing. As women gain more power and independence in our society entertainment industry is not only catering to men anymore. Women are more vocal about their needs and their place in society. So it is only natural that photographers creating more and more content to serve women.

Erotic photos are vulgar:​ Definitely not. The main purpose of erotic photography is to create artwork that is aesthetically pleasing and mentally stimulating. So labeling erotic photography as dirty, vulgar is only because of the sexual nature of the artwork and people`s approach based on the things they consider as taboos.

As a photographer who is specialised in erotic photography, I enjoy working with the human body as my subject. It is who we are and creating art showing how amazing we are is what I love doing. I feel that is my job to show people so they also can enjoy the beauty of the human body.