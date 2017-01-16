Wardrobe by Yulia Artemyeva

Food, home, clothes, taken in their broad anthropological sense, serve as a continuation of human corporeality and the closest zone of our self projection.

The daily cultural practices, changing with time and gradually transforming the existing traditions, inevitably impact the esthetics in the first place, that is any sensual representation of things surrounding us.

The photo project “Wardrobe” attempts to look at a society snapshot in a modern European city through capturing the image of personal belongings. The series includes portraits of people of various ages, gender, social status, with their wardrobe at the background, which can be orderly or filled without any system at all, abundant or scarce, depending on the personality of the owner. The organizational element of each shot is the clue interpretation of the wardrobe space, the attempts of the viewer to decipher the features of conscience of an impersonalized, as far as possible, model in chaos or a systematic ordering of his or her belongings. By impassionately capturing people and things a photo allows feel the realness of the character. In what life period is he now? How socially active is he? According to what principles does he choose clothes? How long is their life cycle? Are they being used? if not, why not..? [Official Website]