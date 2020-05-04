Nowadays decorating walls become a pivotal habit of our quotidian live. I am curious to know how exterior parts of the wall are becoming a scrapbook of human creations. How the wall is being used? Is it a border? A support? A shelter? or A reconfirmation of security from outside?

I find human interests are not confined to these perspectives only rather it becomes a medium of mysterious awareness of beauty of art with qualities of grace that has a profound effect on our mood and behaviour. Is it a giant thought provoking canvas that indulges our imagination?

Tribal village women play important role to decorate, renovate the walls of their home with simplicity during festival. Damage due to rain fall in every year does not prevent them from making creative walls. They follow Wabi Sabi life style and accept peacefully the natural cycle of growth and decay. On the other side, it is a habitual task of group of young unsung enthusiastic artist who paint the walls (contemporary graffiti, text, graphics and design) in the lanes of city to enhance the vibrancy and the colours of life.

I explore several places; each of them celebrates the significance of the wall. I have found the wall as a voice of democratic thoughts in a sarcastic way or a pointer to illustrate the mobility of the mode of transport or even an apparatus for promoting a business product.

Moreover, it is an encapsulation of heterogeneous culture. I as a beholder of some unplanned scenario which are nice permutation and combination of static or varying characters. An interesting fact is that often foreground element takes place in the background and vice-versa. I thoroughly enjoy embellishment of wall that depicts multifaceted correlation between human-animal relationships beyond geographical boundaries. I share a set of visual experience from my long term self – assigned project that is going to be continued.

About Sanghamitra Bhattacharya