 
 

EuropeHabitatVistas Paradossales by Luca tombolini

Vistas is composed of multiple exposures shots and high resolution scans of colors & solvents compositions; dealing respectively with the perception of Time and the perception of Space. Starting from my previous works on landscapes I aimed to create images presenting an altered Time dimension, through the use of multiple and/or very long exposures.
Starting from my previous works on landscapes I aimed to create images presenting an altered Time dimension, through the use of multiple and/or very long exposures. That is to suggest that the nature of what we feel as the flowing of Time is more likely to be a different entity which doesn’t share the same qualities that we naturally perceive, and of which we cannot get to understanding at the moment. Similarly, the high resolution scans brings to our sight a scale of dimension, the very small Space, our eyes didn’t evolve to see. Yet I’ve tried to find in that micro space the same aesthetic qualities I normally seek in a landscape.

Vistas Paradossales | Luca tombolini

About Luca tombolini

Luca was born 1979 in Milan. He completed humanistic studies and after that a degree in Sciences of Communication, with a major on rhetoric patterns in Cinema. While studying at university he  met with large format photography and started experimenting. He’s self taught about large format photography. [Official Website]

I started photographing landscapes following a desire I couldn’t put into words, like a subliminal fascination I felt. I then followed my need for that kind of natural environment, which is the closest evidence I found to a-temporality and participation with the Universe. I see them as a possibility of connecting to a greater entity, from which we generated but that in nowadays society we live oblivious of being part of it.  Being alone in those remote areas it’s a very humbling experience, it helps my mind to create a meditative suspension over the reality I perceive; cultural occurrences fade away leaving an apparent void which I try to fill with shapes and colors of my photographic play

Vistas Paradossales | Luca tombolini

Vistas Paradossales | Luca tombolini

Vistas Paradossales | Luca tombolini

Vistas Paradossales | Luca tombolini

Vistas Paradossales | Luca tombolini

Vistas Paradossales | Luca tombolini

Vistas Paradossales | Luca tombolini

Vistas Paradossales | Luca tombolini

Vistas Paradossales | Luca tombolini

Vistas Paradossales | Luca tombolini

Vistas Paradossales | Luca tombolini

Vistas Paradossales | Luca tombolini

Vistas Paradossales | Luca tombolini

Vistas Paradossales | Luca tombolini

