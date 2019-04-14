Vistas is composed of multiple exposures shots and high resolution scans of colors & solvents compositions; dealing respectively with the perception of Time and the perception of Space.

Starting from my previous works on landscapes I aimed to create images presenting an altered Time dimension, through the use of multiple and/or very long exposures. That is to suggest that the nature of what we feel as the flowing of Time is more likely to be a different entity which doesn’t share the same qualities that we naturally perceive, and of which we cannot get to understanding at the moment. Similarly, the high resolution scans brings to our sight a scale of dimension, the very small Space, our eyes didn’t evolve to see. Yet I’ve tried to find in that micro space the same aesthetic qualities I normally seek in a landscape.

About Luca tombolini

Luca was born 1979 in Milan. He completed humanistic studies and after that a degree in Sciences of Communication, with a major on rhetoric patterns in Cinema. While studying at university he met with large format photography and started experimenting. He’s self taught about large format photography. [Official Website]