Urban Poetry – London by Robin Cassiau

Urban Poetry - London | Robin Cassiau
Urban Poetry – London | Robin Cassiau

In the jungle of the cities, I’m a quiet observer who’s trying to capture people passing by and the urban movements.

This serie is an immersion in London. The colorful playground of Picadilly Circus, the darkness of little streets, the anthill of “La City”, all those places where I catch the everyday and the essence of the crowd. Everything can happen in the same crossroad and my goal is to get those instants of pure life.

I’m trying to find anonymity and solitude, gestures and faces, sum up the best and worst aspects of cosmopolitanism. In such a place as London you can be surrounded by an endless cast of characters : tourists, outcasts, ladies, crammed into the same space.

About Robin Cassiau

Robin Cassiau, a young french artist born in Normandy, presents authentic travel diaries through his photographic work. A quiet observer, he steps back to capture people passing by, unfolding landscapes, and urban movements. We notice the recurrence of lonely individuals, isolated in space and captured from unique angles, which creates a sense of wandering and ghostlike effect in his photographs. The intensity of the relationship he has with the world is portrayed through the distance he keeps from his subject.

His approach is based on a subtle oscillation between presence and absence, where he captures the mood of his environment at any odd moment as he wanders the streets. (Text:Elise Fourth) [Official Website]

