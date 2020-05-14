A place. Insignificant, work of the hand of man. Where are we? In a nondescript urban space: a commercial, industrial area, offices? It doesn’t matter. It is a world without a soul, where it’s neither good to live nor work.

We would like to be there only of passing or escape from it as quickly as possible. Here, nature rarely imposes its presence. The men and women who randomly inhabit this place are considered intruders. Like bodies devoid of spirit, they seem to have landed there by mistake, as if they had been teletransported.

In some images, interferences disturb our vision. The fruits of various manipula- tions – overprints, photomontages, glitches… – they act like parasites. Once again, we wonder: where are we? Another world is emerging, neither quite the same nor quite the other. The boundary between these two universes is tenuous. Can they communicate; is it possible to pass from one to the other?

By limiting the spatial-temporal indices, Véronique L’hoste blurs our marks to better open the doors to us from elsewhere that appears neither ideal nor perfect. At the time of augmented reality and artificial intelligence, everything is possible: fiction transcends reality and the false becomes plausible. Noting that the new technolo- gies have altered our experience of reality and our physical materiality, Véronique L’hoste wonders: how to inhabit the world?