 
 

ConceptEuropeTraces by Valentin Sidorenko

My interest in fortune telling was started from thoughts about predestination of the life. I admitted it and was afraid of it at the same time.
6736 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #12

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

My interest in fortune telling was started from thoughts about predestination of the life. I admitted it and was afraid of it at the same time.

It seemed that a person has a choice. I decided to find out my fate through palmistry to overcome this fear. Having learned my past, present and possible future, I continued to believe in the influence of a person on his life, in the ability to choose.

I looked at the frozen lines on my hands. Lines – the time stopped at the moment of our birth. I wanted to talk to someone about this, and I began a dialogue with people who can no longer change their lives. 

I put archival prints of famous people of XIX-XX centuries together, made by palmists M. Raschig, L. Hamon and N.  Meier. I began to ask myself: musicians, physicists, artists, actors, politicians – each took a decisive step in their path, but what if it were different? 

About Valentin Sidorenko

Valentin Sidorenko was born in 1995 in a small town Gornyak, which is situated in Altai Krai on the border of Russia and Kazakhstan. He worked as animator, production designer in films and director of a documentary film. As an artist, Sidorenko uses such forms of expression and techniques as collage and composite photography. The process of his work combines the act of designing and spontaneity, however, he tries less to seek to intentionally come up with this or that image. Sidorenko is interested in theme of boundaries, choice, game. But ‘time’ is a key theme in his work. He especially interested in the past, memories that are the source of his creativity. Variations of the past, interweaving in oneself, influence on the present and future. Work with this topic can be called research, but for Sidorenko it is a discovery every time. Therefore, his attracted to work with the ‘found archive’. No matter whose photos these are, if they are almost lost — they are interesting. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Interview with Henry Fernando
next
Faces - Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

Digital Edition

ISSUE 11

Published Photographers

Ovi D.Pop | Alice Zilberberg | Jose Inazio Kuesta | Patty Carroll | Henry Fernando | Andrea Torrei

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/qq4.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Self-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotSelf-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

Poetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

B&WCityEuropeFeaturedPoetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

Photochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

EuropeFeaturedShotPhotochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

Nude by Martin Zurmühle

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeNude by Martin Zurmühle

Still Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedStill Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

Glacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

AmericaFeaturedHabitatGlacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

The Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

AmericaConceptFeaturedOceaniaThe Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

UFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

AmericaFeaturedStoryUFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

Brexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

EuropeFeaturedStoryBrexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
FOR ITS TWELFTH EDITION, DODHO MAGAZINE IS LOOKING 6 PHOTOGRAPHERS WORLDWIDE TO BE PRESENTED IN ITS NEW PRINT EDITION. ALL YOU MUST DO IS COMPLETE THE REGISTRATION FORM AND UPLOAD YOUR PROJECT OR IMAGES
DEADLINE: SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020