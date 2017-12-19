Tommaso Di Donato ; Landscape photographer

I’m an Italian landscape photographer, based in Bologna. I started taking pictures at the age of 15, with an old Ricoh film camera; landscapes were my passion, and I tried everything my basic gear permitted me… Now, after 27 years, my passion is still the same, with a bit more of knowledge..

The goal of my pictures is to take the hand of the viewer, and bring him around to discover a parallel world, a hidden reality made by soft tones, natural lines and smooth water. Landscapes are my preferred subjects, and long exposures are the way I try to show my vision to the beholder. Nightscapes are the other door that leads to the other face of natural beauties.. Many locations, during these years, astounded me and stole my heart. Anyway, I tend to stay away from iconic locations and over photographed place: we have to tell a story about something the viewer still doesn’t know.. This is the due we have to pay: creativity is many things; but for sure, is showing unusual things, in an uncommon way. [Official Website]