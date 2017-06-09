Black & White | Europe | Travel    477 Views  

Timo Heiny ; My Africa

Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa

In 1989 Timo Heiny visited for the first time with his analog camera Africa.

He felt immediately in love with this “paradise which respired greatness and freedom”, as Tanja Blixen described in her poetic souvenirs in “Out of Africa”.

In the last 25 years Timo Heiny took photos not only in Africa. Many journeys brought him also to Papua New Guinea, Asia, Indonesia and many other exotic countries.But the deep relatedness to “old Africa” brought him always back to the black continent.

The personal homage of the photographer for the black continent is his oeuvre, esthetical photographs from tribes of East Africa.The photographer wants to show the original africa with his black and white photographs who remember by the sepia colour to photographs from the colonial time. Timo Heiny wants to capture with his camera moments of pure and original life, moments who will maybe be gone after a time forever…

“It is the sensible magic of this continent who was vital from beginning of history, when humans went out of the darkness of time till today.” Timo Heinys photographs are characterized by the sensible view of the photographer, who catches the soul of his model without stealing them their dignity. Far from it:he shows people from a wild and earthy beauty, irrepressible, standing and proud in their simplicity. [Official Website]

Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa

Africa_5 Africa_6 Africa_7 Africa_8 Africa_9 Africa_10

Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa

Africa_18

Timo Heiny | My Africa
Timo Heiny | My Africa
TAGS FROM THE STORY

You may also like

dsc_3810x

Glamour photography of Ludek Ciganek

DSC03975

Luca Benini : Fine Art and Nature

CELLUX_CAN_WITH_STEEL_BEARINGS_AND_GRAPE_BRANCHE_Michel_van_Weegberg

Shifts of perception by Michel van Weegberg

IMG_0148-Bearbeitet Kopie

Christian Richter ; A self taught photographer

I Never told Anyone / Bénédicte Vanderreydt

I Never told Anyone by Bénédicte Vanderreydt

09

Snowy landscape by Tomoharu Ota

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *