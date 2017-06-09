Home Away by Deb Schwedhelm

The military family is a unique and often misunderstood subculture.

Through the years, Deb has been exploring the concept of how “home” is defined, when displaced so frequently within this community and culture. Over and over again, the same questions arose.

What does home mean to her? To her family? Does her physical dwelling define our home? Through all the relocations, has Deb ever truly felt home? Does her family being together define home? If so, what does that mean when her husband is deployed for nine months? What does that mean when her oldest child is living apart from them in another country, halfway around the world?

‘Home Away’ is a visual narrative of the feelings and emotions that a military family regularly experiences, while being interrupted, uprooted and displaced over and over again. Ultimately, it is a journey — a journey of transition, acceptance and understanding of a home away from home.

Being on the brink of Deb’s husband’s military retirement, this is an ongoing series, as she continues to define and redefine home. Deb and her family are relocating to Virginia in August and plan to stay there until her children graduate from high school, at which time, she and her husband will begin living on a sailboat and traveling the Americas. [Official Website]