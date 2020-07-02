 
 

EuropeShotTimeless woman by Stefano Lunardi

Is a project that was created with the intent to represent the feminine form in its entirety and complexity, a task which is so difficult to attain; the women from different historical periods have played a leading role, for better or for worse, and that role is reserved for them conquered or coveted.
These photographs are a trip through time, starting from a place where all women in history played a leading role: what weíve read about them, seen or experienced with them and perhaps, what impressed us the most. From military leaders prepared to do battle, wise men willing to share their knowledge, and even the very pious, all of them have been intimidated and loved in the same time by the great queen of history. From the worker to the curious scientist, from the courtesan and the pioneers of modern aviation to the visionary suffragettes, every woman holds in itself these tales it ís a photographer is mission and goal to see them and embrace them for that they truly are. To interpret a woman who in itself is so many women: through time changing appearance, dress, social role, but remains herself the whole time, remains true to herself the whole time this is a journey in stages, not only because you start from scratch time and time again but because in their contemporaneity you are unable to see their full form, as if with time when it passes, you only notice it after its passing.



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Interview with Ralph Gibson

Dodho Magazine
