A small archipelago off the coast of Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, almost exactly on the equator.

The second smallest African country (after the Seychelles) and a former Portuguese colony with a legacy of slavery. These images portray a little of life on the islands. Most of the images are taken in old decaying plantation villages and the people are descendants of slaves. Some have afro-european heritage which explains the incidence of lighter coloured skins and fair hair.

São Tomé is beautiful. The land still has 90% forest cover, some of which is preserved and primary. One such plantation was Agua Ize, which was, in colonial times, a cacao plantation. Now it is abandoned but the former buildings, faded and decayed, are occupied by the families of former slaves. It is sad to see such decay but this is compensated for by the smiles of the children and community spirit. We are so privileged on this earth and yet less appreciative, perceptually, than these people who live so simply. They are well nourished. The land of volcanic origin, is fertile. [Official Website]