 
 

The streets of Sao Tome e Principe by Trevor Cole

A small archipelago off the coast of Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, almost exactly on the equator. The second smallest African country (after the Seychelles) and a former Portuguese colony with a legacy of slavery
The second smallest African country (after the Seychelles) and a former Portuguese colony with a legacy of slavery. These images portray a little of life on the islands. Most of the images are taken in old decaying plantation villages and the people are descendants of slaves. Some have afro-european heritage which explains the incidence of lighter coloured skins and fair hair.

São Tomé is beautiful. The land still has 90% forest cover, some of which is preserved and primary. One such plantation was Agua Ize, which was, in colonial times, a cacao plantation. Now it is abandoned but the former buildings, faded and decayed, are occupied by the families of former slaves.  It is sad to see such decay but this is compensated for by the smiles of the children and community spirit. We are so privileged on this earth and yet less appreciative, perceptually, than these people who live so simply. They are well nourished. The land of volcanic origin, is fertile.  [Official Website]

Boys and their toys, Porto Alegre

From my house

Boys just want to have fun

The boy, Agua Ize

Little boy lost

My shorts are not too big!

Working together

It may not go fast but it got to Sao Tome!

Santomean style

Sibling unity

Boys of Santa Catarina

Baby face

Innocence

Portrait of Pride

Street coiffure

Man of Porto Alegre

Our balcony

One race, different shades

Sao Tome young Mum

States of Grace by Wendi Schneider

