 
 

B&WConceptEuropeThe stranger by Cédric Zuwala

A reflection on the notion of identity and post-humanity. A vision of an anticipatory fictional documentary that questions the relationship between memory and entropy. 

A reflection on the notion of identity and post-humanity. A vision of an anticipatory fictional documentary that questions the relationship between memory and entropy. 

A revisit of NASA archive images to reflect on the collective unconscious and the fear of disappearance. These archives are the materials of a past memory and of a memory to come. Intervention work on the document to build the feeling of a relic of the future. A collision between the ghosts of images and the spectrum of reality. A look at the latent threat of the absolute against the fascination of the Eternal Man … The God-Man. The ideal against air and death. A new quest for identity between the concrete abstraction of the existing world and the truth of existence. Metaphysics of critical death announced against the metaphysics of philosophical and moral rebirth.

About Cédric Zuwala

Cédric Zuwala is a photographer based in France. He has studied photography, philosophy, and art. His artistic research focuses on time and memory … the time of memory and the memory of time. Cédric tries to probe the residual spaces between mental geographies and physical realities. A look at the unstable erosion between emotion and reason. Existential questioning becomes the center of all his work and all his thoughts.

Cédric shows special attention to the relationship between the individual and collective unconscious as a faltering encounter between the world of images and the images of the world. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
GuruShots: Stunning Flowers
next
The Silk Route Through Kyrgyzstan
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights International provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/captureDay.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Five minutes with Babak Fartholahi

AsiaDnaFive minutes with Babak Fartholahi

The most interesting work For me is Photography And My Best Friend is My Camera
Something Here by Shin Noguchi

AsiaCitySomething Here by Shin Noguchi

I capture people going about daily life because there are moments that they themselves do not realize are more beautiful and full of human touch than the carefully choreographed movies of Charlie Chaplin, Alfred Hitchcock, Federico Fellini or Shakespeare's plays.
Graphique project by Stephane Navailles

B&WCityEuropeGraphique project by Stephane Navailles

I have been practising photo since 1993, the year when I discovered San Francisco, its tramcars and hip hop culture. The town appealed to me as much as in my memory of the film Bullit, I'd seen a few years before.
Hidden Landscape by Stefan Schlumpf

B&WBioEuropeFeaturedHidden Landscape by Stefan Schlumpf

Grey, melted snow and ice runs like silent tears. Crumbling, ancient ice crunches. Tired from the fight against the warmth, the glaciers take flight, fleeing from human ignorance.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
The other part of me by Cristina Coral

ConceptEuropeThe other part of me by Cristina Coral

She lived her childhood in an artistic ambient environment . She has chosen the camera as her main artistic expression.The approach to photography and its development was almost entirely self-taught.
Javier Corso Founder & Director of OAK Stories

DnaEuropeJavier Corso Founder & Director of OAK Stories

At OAK we execute each project with the utmost informative rigor and the highest audiovisual quality. Depending on the subject and the goals we have set for ourselves, we choose the best combination of platforms and means to optimize the dissemination of the resulting work.
RANDOM STORIES
Bikers and Automobiles by Francesco Scalici

B&WEuropeStoryBikers and Automobiles by Francesco Scalici

Spotting the coolest guy sitting down and smoking a cigarette, while looking at something to the side compelled me to capture the image ‘Looking West’.
Moments of Everyday Life in New York City by Christine L. Mace

B&WCityMoments of Everyday Life in New York City by Christine L. Mace

The city that never sleeps, melting pot, concrete jungle and the big apple, are all phrases that describe New York City. A city that is romanticized in movies, TV shows and music.
Butterflies by Belén Argüeso

BioEuropeButterflies by Belén Argüeso

It began with the arrival home of our dog, was my best model and I endured patiently as he pulled hundreds of photos .. I like music, reading ....
5 Great Architectural Photographers

City5 Great Architectural Photographers

The Best Architectural Photographers published in Dodho Magazine. The great stories by Julia Anna Gospodarou, Ralph Gräf, Anaud Bertrande, Kerstin Arnemann and Mihai Florea.
The silver lining by Manuel Marano

B&WEuropeStoryThe silver lining by Manuel Marano

Bangladesh is urbanising fast. Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh and a megacity of 17 million people (with upto 60% living in the slums), is pulling rural migrants faster and larger than any other city in the country.
Ouranos by Jean-Marc Delivert

B&WBioEuropeOuranos by Jean-Marc Delivert

Ouranos is a serie of black and white photographs, where the sky takes a central part to stress on the ambiance created by the clouds. Above the sea or a city, clouds have the power to change the light and how we see the horizon.
Monochrome seascapes by Aleksandr Smirnov

B&WBioConceptEuropeMonochrome seascapes by Aleksandr Smirnov

Most of my photos related to the sea. For me, the sea is a source of tranquility and energy source. During walks near the sea, I see the various objects that form the visual images, abstracted from the reality of everyday life.
Peach margin by Oleksandr Rupeta

EuropeStoryPeach margin by Oleksandr Rupeta

“Homosexuality does not exist in China.” This is modern China’s stance on lesbian, gay, bi and trans (LGBT) identities. And yet when it does, national authorities turn a blind eye to their activities, so long as these are not reflected publicly.
The creativity of Sonja Hesslow

ConceptEuropeThe creativity of Sonja Hesslow

My name is Sonja. I’m 25 years old and living in Gothenburg in Sweden. I bought my first camera 3,5 years ago and then I was stucked. I had not enought time to work all day long and then have photography as a hobby.
FEATURED STORIES
Haenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotHaenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

South Korea, Jeju island, known for its characteristic basalt volcanic rock, sits off South Korea. It is the home of the renowned Haenyeo or women of the sea who free dive off the black shores of Jeju harvesting delicacies from the sea.
China; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

EuropeFeaturedStoryChina; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

China is almost a continent and as such can offer extremes and opposites at the same time; the ancient and very distant culture can still be observed in remote villages, increasingly surrounded by the advancing and swallowing civilization.
South Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

AmericaFeaturedShotSouth Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

These women smoke tobacco, an ancient custom that marks their ancestry, identity and tribal pride. Their attitude was strong. Fierce. They were active participants of every ceremony and the Leaders of the communities. 
Descendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

AsiaFeaturedShotDescendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

In the Soma region of Fukushima prefecture, there is a traditional Samurai festival called “Soma Nomaoi”, which is said to have continued for more than 1000 years.
François Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryFrançois Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

I lived in France from 1976 to 1980. While there I had been covering the Socialist Party and when François Mitterrand decided to be a candidate again for the presidential elections I wrote him a letter with a project to document his campaign from the inside, with total access to his private and political activities.
Golden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

AmericaCityFeaturedGolden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

I wanted to challenge the perceptions of the Golden Gate Bridge. In solid red-orange and spanning 1.7 miles long, the Golden Gate Bridge is an icon of San Francisco.
The Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedThe Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
Protest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryProtest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

When George Floyd’s life was unnecessarily and brutally snuffed out by Minneapolis law enforcement on May 25, it was yet another final straw…and that straw was set ablaze around the globe.
Photographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedPhotographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd
February 28, 2021
Don't forget the date