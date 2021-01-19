A reflection on the notion of identity and post-humanity. A vision of an anticipatory fictional documentary that questions the relationship between memory and entropy.
A revisit of NASA archive images to reflect on the collective unconscious and the fear of disappearance. These archives are the materials of a past memory and of a memory to come. Intervention work on the document to build the feeling of a relic of the future. A collision between the ghosts of images and the spectrum of reality. A look at the latent threat of the absolute against the fascination of the Eternal Man … The God-Man. The ideal against air and death. A new quest for identity between the concrete abstraction of the existing world and the truth of existence. Metaphysics of critical death announced against the metaphysics of philosophical and moral rebirth.
About Cédric Zuwala
Cédric Zuwala is a photographer based in France. He has studied photography, philosophy, and art. His artistic research focuses on time and memory … the time of memory and the memory of time. Cédric tries to probe the residual spaces between mental geographies and physical realities. A look at the unstable erosion between emotion and reason. Existential questioning becomes the center of all his work and all his thoughts.
Cédric shows special attention to the relationship between the individual and collective unconscious as a faltering encounter between the world of images and the images of the world. [Official Website]
