Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots "The Worlds Greatest Photo Game" in a photo challenge contest titled "Stunning Flowers"  Over 100,000 photos were submitted and more than 45 million votes were cast!

GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. GuruShots believes that taking photos is an amazing way to express one’s self. Wanting it to be fun and meaningful, GuruShots turned the sharing of ones photos into an exciting game packed with plenty of opportunities to show off one’s talent. Every month almost 4 billion votes are cast in over 400 themed challenges! Join the community! 

Dinu Mitric | Ireland

Top Photographer

Lola Tepshi | Italy

Top Photo

Denes Szucs | Hungary

Guru´s Top Pick

Bryle Tristan | United States

Gurushots

Fek Berci | Romania

Photo Game

Ilan Horn | Israel

Photo App


Zeev Roytman | Israel

Ophira Eschinasi Smet | Belgium

Ela Opatowiecka | Canada

Sumil Abraham | Australia

Lisa Hamilton | United States

Bronc ki | Czechia

Mirjam Bommer | Netherlands

Mark Sarden | United States

Rob Williamson | United States

Magic Maggie | Portugal

Marketa Zvelebil | France

Panagiotis Lagouvardos | Greece

Magnus Holgersson | Sweden

Guenter Horniak | Austria

Marie Vachulková | Czechia

kmarquis68 | United States

Alejandro Margarito | Austria

Daiva Unčiūrė | Republic of Lithuania

Alex Torres | United States

Markus Weber | Austria

Bill Gordon | Australia

Netty Cracknell | United Kingdom

Grazyna | Poland

Nicolene Dreyer | Australia

Photobi83 | Germany

Florinda Muller- | South Africa

Fab Lawrence | United States

Kevin Powers | Germany

Herbert Stachelberger | Austria

Dennirobbo | Australia

Michael Burlak | United States

Jason Hann | Germany

Jennifer Willcockson | United States

Francois Duminy | South Africa

Tana Macnab- | Canada

Eric Vadé | France

Lehoczkypeter | Hungary

Vicki Ray | United States

Debbie Squier Bernst | Canada

Chris van Kesteren | Netherlands

Marilyn Rifkin | United States


Contenfour | Norway

Katherine Mallus | United States

Jim van Motman | Netherlands

Maria Fremming | Denmark

Tim Ball | United Kingdom

Bryony Herrod Taylor | United Kingdom

Tom Wade | United Kingdom

Renata Sk | Republic of Lithuania

Serena Vachon | United states

Charlotte Rhodes | Great Britain

Ayla Malan | South Africa

Martine Clause | Luxembourg

Musette Thierry | Belgium

FMT | Frederic Gombert | France

Linda ANZAC | New Zealand

Kamran Ahmad | Germany

Amrita Bhattacharyya | India

Anita Szilos | Hungary

Nikolay Tatarchuk | Israel

Jennifer McBride | United states

Ade Hextall | United Kingdom

Riitta Santala Köykkä | Finland

Therésa Burgess | United States

Adrianne Gentleman | New Zealand

supervike68 | United States

Herbert Pregel | Germany

Allan Sørensen | Denmark

Giannis Paraschou | Greece

Margaret Crompton | Great Britain

Yvonne Bannister | United Kingdom

Artūrs Bičeks | Latvia

Kent Steinhaug | Norway

Susan Roothman | Canada

Christine House of fun team | United States

Erik Van Limbergen | Belgium

Tony Håkansson | Sweden

M.Maia | Georgia

Nina sarauw | Denmark

Asbjørn Kristiansen | Norway

Eugen Chibakov | Germany


Witold Steblik | Poland

Maloud-R. | United Arab Emirates

Madhujith Venkatakrishna | Australia

Gigi Cioffi Spanola | United-States

Lisa Scammell | United States

Massimo Pensa Davide | Italy

Manfred Matzinger | Austria

Daniel Hearnden | Australia

Roberta Johnson | United States

Sylvia Hermine Guenther | Australia

rudolf.broersma | Netherlands

Boonache | United States

Nico Ebersohn | South Africa

Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
