Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots "The Worlds Greatest Photo Game" in a photo challenge contest titled "Stunning Flowers" Over 100,000 photos were submitted and more than 45 million votes were cast!
GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. GuruShots believes that taking photos is an amazing way to express one’s self. Wanting it to be fun and meaningful, GuruShots turned the sharing of ones photos into an exciting game packed with plenty of opportunities to show off one’s talent. Every month almost 4 billion votes are cast in over 400 themed challenges! Join the community!
The enchanting beauty of a girl with red hair and freckles smoothly nestled in the greens and the browns of a wood, embracing the wild nature in a dreamy atmosphere, a desire of harmony and peace rarely found in the daily chaos of the urban life.
Emptiness In summer months, Leh’s clear blue skies, stark landscapes and the deep valleys appear magical. The streets of Leh that used to be filled with visitors in summer now go nearly empty in the mid November.
Eqi is unique in that as it is forced downhill and around a curve from the Greenland Ice Sheet, it’s layers are turned vertically. This causes the glacier to sheer when it reaches the bay in a near constant manner, into very small fragments rather than icebergs.
The beach of Sankt Peter Ording in the North of Germany at the "Norse" is about 12 km long and the width is between 0,6 – 1,8 km and in the summer it is one oft the best visited beaches in Germany with about multible thousend of bathing visiters.
It is strange indeed to see where fate can lead you. A 25 years ago Nathalie Daoust, a Canadian photographer, went to New York City to do a shoot of mens clothing on location in the Carlton Arms Hotel.
Often, inside each one of us, opposing drives make themselves felt and alternate within as light illuminates and shadow darkens our minds. Black and White. Good plays Evil. Chess figures offer an opportunity to explore this dualism.
It is believed that there are 33 Koti (“KOTI” meaning types. Wrongly translated as Crore.) gods and goddess in Hindu Mythology. And each type of god or goddess are worshiped with proper devotions and dedications.
South Korea, Jeju island, known for its characteristic basalt volcanic rock, sits off South Korea. It is the home of the renowned Haenyeo or women of the sea who free dive off the black shores of Jeju harvesting delicacies from the sea.
China is almost a continent and as such can offer extremes and opposites at the same time; the ancient and very distant culture can still be observed in remote villages, increasingly surrounded by the advancing and swallowing civilization.
These women smoke tobacco, an ancient custom that marks their ancestry, identity and tribal pride. Their attitude was strong. Fierce. They were active participants of every ceremony and the Leaders of the communities.
I lived in France from 1976 to 1980. While there I had been covering the Socialist Party and when François Mitterrand decided to be a candidate again for the presidential elections I wrote him a letter with a project to document his campaign from the inside, with total access to his private and political activities.
We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old....
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
