The Rohingyas: A People Without A Home by Probal Rashid

According to the United Nations estimates about 500,000 Rohingya people have fled from violence in Myanmar since August 25, 2017.

The latest surge brings the total number to 587,000 Rohingya who have sought refuge in Bangladesh since October last year.

The new arrivals are scattered in different locations in south-eastern Bangladesh. More than 30,000 Rohingya are estimated to have sought shelter in the existing refugee camps of Kutupalong and Nayapara. Many others are living in makeshift sites and local villages.

Rohingyas began to flee from military oppression—first in 1978 and then again in 1991-92—in major influxes of some 500,000 people. Presently, around 32,000 registered refugees stay in the UNHCR-run camps in Cox’s Bazar, while another estimated 500,000 unregistered live outside the camps. Consequently, most of the unregistered refugees are deemed underprivileged according to the scale of basic human rights. The Bangladeshi government has accommodated the Rohingyas to a certain point, but considering limited resources as well as the poor conditions its own population lives under, it is hardly in a position to resolve the issue on its own.The Rohingya refugee issue has been a long-standing problem and, unfortunately, the international community has remained mostly mute, unwilling to play a role in helping to resolve the problem. More than 35 years since it began, the Rohingyas’ crisis is long overdue for a solution.

Probal Rashid is a documentary photographer and photojournalist working in Bangladesh, represented by Zuma Press, USA. He has a Post Graduate Diploma in Photojournalism from Konrad Adenauer Asian Center for Journalism (ACFJ) at Ateneo De Manila University, Philippines funded by World Press Photo. Probal also holds an MBA.

His works have been published in many national and international newspapers and magazines such as the Los Angeles Times, Huffington Post, Newsweek, Wired, Forbes, GEO, National Geographic, Days Japan, Paris Match, Wall Street Journal, Stern, Telegraph, Focus magazine and the Guardian. Moreover, his photographs have been exhibited in Bangladesh, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, UK, USA and some of his works selected by the Kiyosato Museum of Photographic Arts for their permanent collection.

Probal is the recipient of numerous awards for his work including the Pictures Of the Year International (POYi), Days Japan Photojournalism Award, China International Press Photo Award (CHIPP), NPPA’s Best of Photojournalism Awards, Yonhap International Press Photo Awards, KL International Photo award, FCCT/OnAsia Photojournalism, “Zoom-in on Poverty” Global Photo Award, CGAP microfinance photo award, WPGA Annual Pollux Awards in U.K, International Year of Biodiversity Award and the Atlanta Photojournalism Seminar Contest. [Official Website]