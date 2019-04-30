The character in the series serves as an allegory for the self-conflicted individual, the one who is lost in doubt and fear and is unable to be who they are meant to be.

To the observer, fulfillment in the form of swimming is easily within reach, truly just a step away, but to the character, it is miles away, simply unattainable. Eventually, it becomes easier to repress the longing, but inevitably, this leads to her emotional drowning, and complete inability to grasp on to the life rings that come her way.

Elena Paraskeva is an international Conceptual Photographer and Art Director. Having lived and worked in the U.S for a decade, she now resides in Cyprus, but often travels for assignments. Elena loves to create surrealistic conceptual work bathed in color and is often inspired by everyday life and popular culture. [Official Website]