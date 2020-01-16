A gaze into the soul To know, to make myself known and to know myself … The fisherman welcomed me in his life, in his family and in “his” lagoon: a transitional environment, land and water that is not yet sea.

Sunrises and sunsets, autumn fog and cold of winter, scorching sun and bad weather that marks the skin; exertion and sacrifice that are skills and wisdom first. The life of the fisherman is a constant love declaration for the unique spectacle of nature, it is an oath of fidelity, a total dedication, it is the choice of a path of humility and trust.There is no certainty outside the efforts and fatigue of days that start when it is still night and end once you are back on shore. Only with your feet on dry land you can allow yourself to feel tired. Nothing is taken for granted in a constantly changing nature, in the absence of logic or proportion between commitment and result, not even coming back home at the end of a day on the water. It’s by sharing the journies at sea and the warmth of returning home, immersed in the lagoon of Marano, in its nature, among its people, with its rhythms, that I felt the harmony with which the fisherman Arnaldo is in this environment, in this life, and I recognized in his face and in his body a creation of the lagoon itself, which could never be elsewhere, that could never, in spite of everything, live without it. [Official Website]