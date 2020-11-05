The element of freedom is a series born from two thoughts that end up mixing with each other.

Starting from the ideal of freedom that was denied us during the lockdown period. That’s why in every images there are natural elements such as leaves, that seem to form wings on the model’s body or butterflies that indicate that despite in real life everything has an end, in photography they will always remain in their best form. Also water which was considered the principle or original substance of things (archè) by many ancient Greek philosophers. All these elements have their own balance and cannot be governed. That’s why I wanted to use them to express my ideal of freedom.

Secondly, I was inspired, for the series of portraits, by a poem wrote by Edward Weston dedicated to his partner Tina Modotti which recites:

“The morning came clear and bright. I’ll take some portraits of you today, Zinnia. The Mexican sun, I thought will reveal everything. I will capture part of the tragedy of our present life, nothing can be hidden under this clear cruel sky. She leaned against a white wall. I went over … and kissed her. A tear ran down her cheek, and then I captured that instant forever … ”

About Alessio Giansante

Alessio Giansante is a young Italian student of graphic design and photography. He gained experience in the post-production field thanks to the visual experience on art sites such as Art Limited and PhotoVogue Italia. Also from photography magazines such as “Zoom”. He currently tries to share his vision of the world and emotions through a lens, favoring black and whites with high contrast or toned colors in his works and finding inspiration in music, everyday life and studies.

He also reserves an interest in fashion, painting and drawing with which he has participated in collective exhibitions in his city and won publications in competitions organized by his school. [Official Website]