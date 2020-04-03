The medium of scanography – using a flat-bed scanner – is a fascinating possibility to show the natural world in a completely new way.

The “abuse” of the scanner is delightful, too. The unusual depth of field, with light projected from beneath the object, the rough appearance of the scanned image, with visible particles and cumbs of debris and dust and the streeks of shadows from the moving scanning light… brings out an entire new perspective of the natural world.

For me, it transforms and adds a new dimension to seeing the beauty in flowers and plants. The harshness of the images is intriguing. And a tension is created. The delicacy of the flower is put in question and with this, my concepts and beliefs of what is beautiful? I am fascinated by the details and colors.

The natural seems out of place on a scanning pane, and yet becomes captivating with a new and unexpected quality, sparking curiosity to this strangeness. A desire to look closer emerges. And the “known” becomes new again. Part of this series was exhibited in a group show in Tel Aviv, Zilum Ba’am photography school.

About Chana Bar Rashi

Photography, painting and mixed media is my passion. It is seeing the exquisite in the ordinary and an attempt to bring it to the light… The process is a place of flow, in which I lose myself. It is my favorite place to be. I am based in Jerusalem, Israel. My open air roof-studio is located in a small village in the Jerusalem Mountains.I studied graphic design, art history and photography.My ongoing studies are life. [Official Website]