Documentary    265 Views  

The Carousel

Author: Jonathan Napolitano | Duration: 11:37min

In the small town of Binghamton, New York there spins a 1925 carousel that once inspired Rod Serling and has since become a portal into…the Twilight Zone.

About Jonathan Napolitano

Jonathan Napolitano is a filmmaker based out of Burlington, CT. His films have been exhibited at oscar-qualifying film festivals around the world, including Tribeca Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, LA Shorts Fest and Slamdance Film Festival.

Professionally, Jonathan works as an ingest producer for NBC News and is the Programming Director of the Collinsville Film Festival. His newest film Fig’s Representation premieres at Aspen Shortsfest in April, 2017. [Official Website]

TAGS FROM THE STORY

You may also like

paris

In love in Paris

Sin-título-2rrr

The Downtown Project by Morgan Spurlock

people-of-the-delta

People of the Delta

gazi

Gazi to Gezi – a stones throw away

images4

Migrant Workers Journey

Metamorphosis_II_by.SzymonKobusinski

The Metamorphosis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *