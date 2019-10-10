Performed by the model and performance artist Alex Bruni, “The Cage” is allegory of the ageing and social stereotypes attributed to it. The performance rebels against age biases, replacing them with passion, strength and beauty. Alex starts dancing with a heavy burden of clothes that limits her body and imprisons her mind. As she persists, the layers fall apart, until she is free.
Credits: Photography Zuzu Valla / @zuzu.valla
Model Alex Bruni / @alexb244
Grey Model Agency / @greymodelagency
Hair Emma Vickery / @emmavickery095
Electric London / @electric_london
MUA Eleanor Taylor / @eleanortaylormakeup
Jewellery Velvet Eccentric / @velveteccentric
Fashion designer and art direction IA London /@ia_london
