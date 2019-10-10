 
 

EuropeShotThe Cage by Zuzu Valla

Performed by the model and performance artist Alex Bruni, "The Cage" is allegory of the ageing and social stereotypes attributed to it. The performance rebels against age biases, replacing them with passion, strength and beauty.
6408 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Performed by the model and performance artist Alex Bruni, “The Cage” is allegory of the ageing and social stereotypes attributed to it. The performance rebels against age biases, replacing them with passion, strength and beauty. Alex starts dancing with a heavy burden of clothes that limits her body and imprisons her mind. As she persists, the layers fall apart, until she is free. 

Credits: Photography Zuzu Valla / @zuzu.valla

Model Alex Bruni / @alexb244 

Grey Model Agency / @greymodelagency 

Hair Emma Vickery / @emmavickery095 

Electric London / @electric_london 

MUA Eleanor Taylor / @eleanortaylormakeup 

Jewellery Velvet Eccentric / @velveteccentric 

Fashion designer and art direction IA London /@ia_london



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Exhibition: Two Journeys, One Story
next
Net fishing in Rodrigues island by Pascal Lagesse

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Nickel by Alexandra Gromova

EuropeFeaturedStoryNickel by Alexandra Gromova

So Coney! by David Godichaud

EuropeFeaturedStorySo Coney! by David Godichaud

Altitude by Hengki Koentjoro

AsiaB&WFeaturedHabitatAltitude by Hengki Koentjoro

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Nostalgia by Mauricio Candela

AmericaFeaturedShotNostalgia by Mauricio Candela

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA