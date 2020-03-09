 
 

AfricaStoryTeenage Mothers Project by Aga Szydlik

Teenage pregnancy in Uganda has increased dramatically in recent years and currently, Uganda is one of the countries in sub-Saharan Africa with highest rates of teenage pregnancy: one out of four females aged 15–19 gives birth to a child
92011 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #11

DEADLINE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Bunyonyi Initiative focuses on empowering young women in Kabale region, Uganda by providing them with employment opportunities through vocational training.

Teenage pregnancy in Uganda has increased dramatically in recent years and currently, Uganda is one of the countries in sub-Saharan Africa with highest rates of teenage pregnancy: one out of four females aged 15–19 gives birth to a child [1].

A large number of unmarried teenage mothers face physical, psychological, and social problems after pregnancy and childbirth, lack of education, and stigmatization in their communities. The Teenage Mothers Initiative in Bunyonyi, Uganda empowers unmarried teenage mothers to cope with the consequences of early pregnancy and motherhood through vocational schooling and counseling [2].

Many young women enrolled in the program come from unprivileged rural families in Kabale region, Uganda. Young women often migrate to bigger towns in search of jobs and income to support their families. Young women work long hours, isolated from their families and for minimum wage in various establishments and stone queries were they are abused both psychologically and sexually.

Child Labor | Stone Queries

Children are three times more likely to be employed than city children with child employment rate in rural areas at 34% compared to 11% in urban areas [3]. At least two million children aged from five to 17 years are engaged in child labour, the first Child Labour Report released by the Uganda Bureau of Statistic (UBOS) reveals. The report establishes that the two million child labourers accounted for 16% of the entire population of 11.5 million children in Uganda [4]. Of the child workers, 52.5% were males while 47.5 were female. One in every four working children (26%) carried heavy loads at their respective workplaces, revealed the findings [4].

Teenage Mothers Project 

The project is a run by a community-based organization where young mothers attend a vocational school learning tailoring, knitting, hairdressing, craft production to improve their income earning potential and socio-economic status. The organization assists young women with dorms, daycare, training, school fees, and start-up capital to earn their independence. Young women also face stigmatization, social disconnect and abuse from society, as they are ostracized by society and their family, often regarded as an “undesirable” members of society, which leads them to depression and hopelessness. [BUNYONYI TEENAGE MOTHERS EMPOWERMENT INITIATIVE][Official Website]

References

[1] Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), ICF International Inc: Uganda demographic and health survey 201. 2012, Kampala, Uganda: UBOS and Calverton, Maryland: ICF International Inc

[2] Leerlooijer, J.N., Bos, A.E., Ruiter, R.A. et al. Qualitative evaluation of the Teenage Mothers Project in Uganda: a community-based empowerment intervention for unmarried teenage mothers. BMC Public Health 13, 816 (2013). https://doi.org/10.1186/1471-2458-13-816

[4] https://www.newvision.co.ug/new_vision/news/1332704/uganda-million-child-workers-report



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
New York Hotel Story by Nathalie Daoust
next
Walker Evans: The documentary poet

Digital Edition

ISSUE 10

Published Photographers

Ari Jaaksi | Rebeca Moseman | Dina Goldstein | Jo Lauren | Emmanuel Monzon | Hal Gage

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/qq3.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Banner_dodho_300x250.jpg

All-in-one solution to create your photography or creative website. Create an elegant portfolio, sell your images, products and services on the online shop

GET STARTED NOW

Trending Stories

Self-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotSelf-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

Poetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

B&WCityEuropeFeaturedPoetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

Photochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

EuropeFeaturedShotPhotochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

Nude by Martin Zurmühle

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeNude by Martin Zurmühle

Still Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedStill Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

Glacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

AmericaFeaturedHabitatGlacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

The Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

AmericaConceptFeaturedOceaniaThe Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

UFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

AmericaFeaturedStoryUFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

Brexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

EuropeFeaturedStoryBrexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA