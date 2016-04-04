SYLVIA ROSA KAHL ,BETWEEN TWO WORLDS PHOTOGRAPHY AND THE ARTS. Sylvia holds a Masters degree in English: she completed a research paper in linguistics at Yale University in the USA where she lived for a year.

She became interested in photography around 2010. And it did not take long for this interest to develop into a passion. Sylvia acquired a professional camera in 2014 and within a few months her images started appearing in flickr’s Chosen Few section.

This peer recognition spurred Sylvia to submit images to Vogue Italy and in May 2015 they began publishing her work. Three of her images have been showcased in Best of Vogue and one in Vogue’s Ultimate Photo Collection.

She takes pleasure in beautiful things. She’s fascinated by the female form, glamorous clothes, romantic lighting and enigmatic locations. Her aim is to take image making beyond the real. One could say Sylvia is more interested in what could be (or what should be) than what is. She’s happy to be considered an idealist.