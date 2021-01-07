 
 

B&WEuropeStorySwimmers by Nadide Goksun

Swimmers are a series of black and white photographs that explore feelings of relaxation and pleasure experienced by people in the water. The project stems from the artist’s own childhood memories of Summer holidays on the Aegean seaside.

Swimmers are a series of black and white photographs that explore feelings of relaxation and pleasure experienced by people in the water. The project stems from the artist’s own childhood memories of Summer holidays on the Aegean seaside.

Nadide Goksun relates the experience of being enveloped in water, to what she imagines a human to experience in its prenatal state. This apparent feeling of serenity and inner balance is evident across the project, with subjects floating, moving and hanging within a liquid abyss.

Nadide Goksun (b. 1967) is a Turkish/American artist working primarily with photography and ceramics. She is a graduate of the Bogazici University in Istanbul, the Sungshin Women’s University in Seoul and participates on the ICP (International Center of Photography) Continuing Education Program in New York.

Goksun’s work has been exhibited in several group exhibitions including Photo Review’s 36th Annual International Photography Competition,Head On Photo Festival, Sydney-Australia, Julia Margaret Cameron Awards, Barcelona-Spain, Lens Culture’s 250 New Examples of 21st Century Street Photography among others.

Her artwork has been reproduced in The New York Times, PDN (Photo District News), ArtAscent International Art and Literature Journal, Pastiche Magazine, Capture Mag Australia. She currently lives and works in New York State.[Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Ancestral customs; Tradiciones by Damaso Avila
next
The Need for Creative Development
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights International provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/captureDay.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Daria Amaranth ; Fragile and melancholic emotions

EuropeShotDaria Amaranth ; Fragile and melancholic emotions

In my works I'm trying to depict something strange and mysterious - all these things and feelings which we often feel but are not able to describe.
Cosmogony of Wine by Patrick Desgraupes

B&WConceptEuropeCosmogony of Wine by Patrick Desgraupes

The history of wine and wine is so ancient that it merges with the history of humanity. For a long time the transformation of grapes into wine appeared as a supernatural manifestation
Stray Light by Clarissa Bonet

AmericaCityStray Light by Clarissa Bonet

Building facades melt into darkness, their architectural details vanish, leaving only glowing windows in a sea of pitch black, like stars in the night sky.
Magical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

BioEuropeFeaturedMagical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

I love street and travel photography but my big passion is macro photography. I am spending all the time i have in nature, capturing the amazing macro world.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Niemeyer’s Brasilia by Andrew Prokos

AmericaCityNiemeyer’s Brasilia by Andrew Prokos

“Niemeyer’s Brasilia” is a series of photos conceived when I was visiting Brasilia for the first time in 2012. I was fascinated by Brasilia, which at once seems futuristic and trapped in time.
After Sargent by Lydia Panas

AmericaShotAfter Sargent by Lydia Panas

All artists are haunted by specific themes, and mine are about loss and longing. Taking pictures satisfies a need for connecting and intimacy that does not have to bend
RANDOM STORIES
Upcycling Construction in Vietnam by Hermes Aviateur

EuropeStoryUpcycling Construction in Vietnam by Hermes Aviateur

These pictures are an excpert of few days project I did a couple of weeks ago in Mui Ne a small coastal town in Vietnam known for its amazing dunes and surf spots.
Windows by Sandipa Malakar

AsiaStoryWindows by Sandipa Malakar

From my childhood, windows fascinate me a lot. Whenever I was in my room it was the only connection to the outer world. It seems freedom to me; freedom of thinking, freedom of dreaming, freedom of traveling  anywhere , anytime.
Interview with Dmitriy Krakovich

DnaEuropeInterview with Dmitriy Krakovich

Dmitriy Krakovich is a photographer currently based in Kyiv and New York. His major interests are Psychological portrait, Fine art photography and Conceptual projects.
Body Paint by Paul Roustan

AmericaConceptBody Paint by Paul Roustan

Paul Roustan is an award-winning artist based in Los Angeles, known for his work in body painting, photography, and conceptual performance.
Emptiness by Emmanuel Monzon

AmericaCityEmptiness by Emmanuel Monzon

The work of Emmanuel Monzon focuses primarily on the idea of urban sprawling and the urban expansion of its periphery. Monzon photographs urban banality as though it were a romantic painting, trying only to be “stronger than this big nothing” in controlling the space by framing the subject.
Narrative ; Archive of the Ego by Frances Jakubek

AmericaB&WNudeNarrative ; Archive of the Ego by Frances Jakubek

This self-portrait series titled “Archive of the Ego” began in 2004 when first exploring the narrative bending possibilities between the camera and my body.
Interview with Gili Yaari; Published in our print edition #01

AsiaDnaInterview with Gili Yaari; Published in our print edition #01

Gili Yaari is an Israel-based photojournalist specializing in documentary and news photography, covering daily issues all over Israel and in West Bank settlements including spot news, religious events, political and social issues.
Stefano Bonazzi ; The negative aspects of things

ConceptEuropeStefano Bonazzi ; The negative aspects of things

Stefano Bonazzi is a self-taught web designer, writer and digital artist from Ferrara, (Italy).
Ghosts of Helen Keller by Nicolas Landemard

B&WEuropeStoryGhosts of Helen Keller by Nicolas Landemard

In 1962, the American Arthur Penn made ​​a film entitled " The Miracle Worker ." Adaptation of a book written a few years earlier : The Story of Helen Keller .
FEATURED STORIES
Haenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotHaenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

South Korea, Jeju island, known for its characteristic basalt volcanic rock, sits off South Korea. It is the home of the renowned Haenyeo or women of the sea who free dive off the black shores of Jeju harvesting delicacies from the sea.
China; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

EuropeFeaturedStoryChina; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

China is almost a continent and as such can offer extremes and opposites at the same time; the ancient and very distant culture can still be observed in remote villages, increasingly surrounded by the advancing and swallowing civilization.
South Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

AmericaFeaturedShotSouth Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

These women smoke tobacco, an ancient custom that marks their ancestry, identity and tribal pride. Their attitude was strong. Fierce. They were active participants of every ceremony and the Leaders of the communities. 
Descendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

AsiaFeaturedShotDescendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

In the Soma region of Fukushima prefecture, there is a traditional Samurai festival called “Soma Nomaoi”, which is said to have continued for more than 1000 years.
François Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryFrançois Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

I lived in France from 1976 to 1980. While there I had been covering the Socialist Party and when François Mitterrand decided to be a candidate again for the presidential elections I wrote him a letter with a project to document his campaign from the inside, with total access to his private and political activities.
Golden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

AmericaCityFeaturedGolden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

I wanted to challenge the perceptions of the Golden Gate Bridge. In solid red-orange and spanning 1.7 miles long, the Golden Gate Bridge is an icon of San Francisco.
The Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedThe Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
Protest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryProtest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

When George Floyd’s life was unnecessarily and brutally snuffed out by Minneapolis law enforcement on May 25, it was yet another final straw…and that straw was set ablaze around the globe.
Photographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedPhotographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd
February 28, 2021
Don't forget the date