In the southern part of the small island of Tenerife (Canary Islands, Spain), there is a town with very few inhabitants that each July celebrate, with the participation of their neighbors, a representation of the ancestral customs of the region.
Many of the activities of the inhabitants of the area are staged using the old houses of the town, as well as the streets of the town and its surroundings. Activities such as school, weddings, singing with friends, peddling fish, threshing, grinding grain, roasting grain, storing wine, caring for animals, washing clothes in ravines, curing of the sick through prayers, tending and cultivating the fields, sewing and embroidery, and many others. …
The peasant women dressed in their traditional scarves and straw hats (called Pamelas) to protect them from the intense sun of the area, are very characteristic while the men smoke pipes and work on the land. This theatrical activity brings together an immense crowd made up of residents of Tenerife as well as tourists, who is identified with the activities that they, their parents or their grandparents have developed throughout their lives. We have collected 16 photographs of this celebration that serve to document the activity and make an accurate portrait of it. Each of these 16 photos has received the individualized treatment and finish that we thought was most convenient to highlight the scene or the person photographed. Some photos are worked in color and others in black and white. Some are colorful and others have a very soft color. Each one what it needs.
