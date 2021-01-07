 
 

EuropeStoryAncestral customs; Tradiciones by Damaso Avila

In the southern part of the small island of Tenerife (Canary Islands, Spain), there is a town with very few inhabitants that each July celebrate, with the participation of their neighbors, a representation of the ancestral customs of the region. 

In the southern part of the small island of Tenerife (Canary Islands, Spain), there is a town with very few inhabitants that each July celebrate, with the participation of their neighbors, a representation of the ancestral customs of the region. 

Many of the activities of the inhabitants of the area are staged using the old houses of the town, as well as the streets of the town and its surroundings. Activities such as school, weddings, singing with friends, peddling fish, threshing, grinding grain, roasting grain, storing wine, caring for animals, washing clothes in ravines, curing of the sick through prayers, tending and cultivating the fields, sewing and embroidery, and many others. …

The peasant women dressed in their traditional scarves and straw hats (called Pamelas) to protect them from the intense sun of the area, are very characteristic while the men smoke pipes and work on the land. This theatrical activity brings together an immense crowd made up of residents of Tenerife as well as tourists, who is identified with the activities that they, their parents or their grandparents have developed throughout their lives. We have collected 16 photographs of this celebration that serve to document the activity and make an accurate portrait of it. Each of these 16 photos has received the individualized treatment and finish that we thought was most convenient to highlight the scene or the person photographed. Some photos are worked in color and others in black and white. Some are colorful and others have a very soft color. Each one what it needs.



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Fine art and nude photography Martin Zurmühle
next
Swimmers by Nadide Goksun
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights International provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/captureDay.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Selah by Rory Lewis

AmericaShotSelah by Rory Lewis

I’m currently working on a new series entitled Selah, taking its inspiration from master artists such as Caravaggio, Ribera and Gustave Doré. The exhibition features famous actors and interesting faces. The collection will be exhibited in London and Los Angeles in 2019-20. 
The heart can receive a direct blow by Matthew Hall

AmericaConceptThe heart can receive a direct blow by Matthew Hall

To be honest, I get no satisfaction from my finished images. The image itself means nothing to me; it is the process of obtaining the image that provides me with the satisfaction that keeps me looking for more- along the streets and in the pavement, in the chipped paint, in the mad colors and fleeting shapes, always looking.
Anatomy of a Photograph by Loreal Prystaj

AmericaDnaAnatomy of a Photograph by Loreal Prystaj

The only postproduction on the photo is a little boost in the contrast and vibrancy.  The effect with the mirror is 100% captured in-camera, by holding an actual mirror, experimenting with different angles, and waiting for the correct lighting.
Resilience in the creative process: how can we feed it?

DodhersResilience in the creative process: how can we feed it?

We live in a technologically advanced but emotionally primitive world; a world in which we often keep the feeling and the living totally at a distance which, instead of mutually supporting and helping, they hinder each other. However, we must not forget that we will be much more resilient, the closer we will be able to keep our feeling with our living. When we take a photograph, so when an artist creates, consciously or not,...
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
I´m the street by Omri Shomer

AsiaCityI´m the street by Omri Shomer

I've thought about it more than once, where does my urge to go out and take pictures in the street comes from. After all, it is not a natural thing to go out and photograph strangers.For seven years now I worked as a copywriter for advertising companies, responsible for ideas, new stories.
Andre Kertesz: Humanism and visual lyricism

DodhersAndre Kertesz: Humanism and visual lyricism

Andre Kertesz was a silent but important influence on photojournalism and the art of photography. For more than seventy years, his subtle and penetrating vision helped define a medium that was in his childhood.
RANDOM STORIES
Staves by Alfons Olle Coderch

B&WCityEuropeStaves by Alfons Olle Coderch

Aldo Rossi told us that in the city, in addition to emergencies, there are the buildings that give it body. In effect, this is a kind of architecture that does not attract the general public
New personality by Inna Mosina

ConceptEuropeNew personality by Inna Mosina

The colors and elements that make up the scene put an emphasis on the significance of each work, as well as the faces of the women portrayed.
Dmitri Beliakov ; Ukraine – Rigid Defense

EuropeStoryDmitri Beliakov ; Ukraine – Rigid Defense

The war has transformed a landscape of industrial cities and farmland into a rigid battlefield, a patchwork of cratered front lines and a cast of zealous fighters manning them.
Nude and erotic photography by Kristian Liebrand

EuropeNudeNude and erotic photography by Kristian Liebrand

The german photographer Kristian Liebrand, born in 1973, portrays nude women in a way that is expressive, artistic, and individual. Using light and shadow, unusual perspectives, and imaginative composition ideas
I Never told Anyone by Bénédicte Vanderreydt

ConceptEuropeFeaturedI Never told Anyone by Bénédicte Vanderreydt

These seven images represent the women in Bénédicte Vanderreydt’s family that have been oppressed and objectified by a male dominated society, at a time when personal honour was of great significance to men.
A lonely soul by Sebastian Gruia

B&WEuropeStoryA lonely soul by Sebastian Gruia

This is my grandmother, a divided soul between two worlds, between her two sons gone to find a purpose in their lives. My uncle was the first to leave the family nest, back then he had a rebel nature and couldn’t bare the communist regime
Hypothesis by Claudio Mortensen

AmericaConceptHypothesis by Claudio Mortensen

The central idea for Hypothesis Project came to me during a theatrical performance, that I had the opportunity to photograph in 2016. Once the performance started, immediately came to my mind, a memory of part of poem from a Brazilian poet, Carlos Drummond de Andrade.
Its a Kind of Magic KireevArt

ConceptEuropeIts a Kind of Magic KireevArt

This body of work is, to some extent, an alternative version or a continuation of the portfolio "Palette of Fantasies" presented to this contest as well. Therefore, it is possible to treat both portfolios in a similar way.
Psychological Photography by Lauren Webber

AmericaConceptPsychological Photography by Lauren Webber

One year ago, I realized I have been trying to tell the same story, over and over again, in many different ways. I began to transform photography into a ritual, an active player in my daily routine. Its presence helped me cope with my chronic anxiety.
FEATURED STORIES
Haenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotHaenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

South Korea, Jeju island, known for its characteristic basalt volcanic rock, sits off South Korea. It is the home of the renowned Haenyeo or women of the sea who free dive off the black shores of Jeju harvesting delicacies from the sea.
China; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

EuropeFeaturedStoryChina; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

China is almost a continent and as such can offer extremes and opposites at the same time; the ancient and very distant culture can still be observed in remote villages, increasingly surrounded by the advancing and swallowing civilization.
South Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

AmericaFeaturedShotSouth Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

These women smoke tobacco, an ancient custom that marks their ancestry, identity and tribal pride. Their attitude was strong. Fierce. They were active participants of every ceremony and the Leaders of the communities. 
Descendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

AsiaFeaturedShotDescendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

In the Soma region of Fukushima prefecture, there is a traditional Samurai festival called “Soma Nomaoi”, which is said to have continued for more than 1000 years.
François Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryFrançois Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

I lived in France from 1976 to 1980. While there I had been covering the Socialist Party and when François Mitterrand decided to be a candidate again for the presidential elections I wrote him a letter with a project to document his campaign from the inside, with total access to his private and political activities.
Golden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

AmericaCityFeaturedGolden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

I wanted to challenge the perceptions of the Golden Gate Bridge. In solid red-orange and spanning 1.7 miles long, the Golden Gate Bridge is an icon of San Francisco.
The Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedThe Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
Protest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryProtest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

When George Floyd’s life was unnecessarily and brutally snuffed out by Minneapolis law enforcement on May 25, it was yet another final straw…and that straw was set ablaze around the globe.
Photographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedPhotographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd
February 28, 2021
Don't forget the date