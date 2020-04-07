This continuous project stated a couple of years ago when I discovered an immense amount of discarded food which was too old to be sold at the local supermarket.
Although it was considered unsellable, I found that through the ageing process, the food started to show their wonderful imperfections and colours. This fascinated me to the point that I decided to challenge myself by using my unique technique of combining multiple scanning data and multiple camera data. Though my process, I hoped to bring attention to the beauty and uniqueness these discarded produce have.
About Anne Mason-Hoerter
Anne Mason-Hoerter is a Canadian photographer who experiments with the combining of multiple image scans and digital images in the areas of Food and Botanics. Her photographic imagery has won a number of international awards across a variety of genres, especially in food advertising. She was captivated very early on by extreme photographic manipulation techniques as a photographic student at the Ontario College of Art in Canada.
Anne is constantly in search for unconventional ways in which to present food, resulting in a body of work that sways between reality and surrealism.She was a screening artist and nominee at the Food Photography Festival in Vejle, Denmark 2019. Anne is currently living in both Germany and Canada. [Official Website]
