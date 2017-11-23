Summer Contrasts by Agnieszka sokolowska

The aim of portrait series “Summer Contrasts” was to create a series of portraits with quite abstract mood; to give a viewer a peek into a bit unexplained reality, joyful atmosphere, a bit mysterious, surrealistic but not distressing.

Visually interesting, to evoke in the viewer inner child’s curiosity, mood of some tale. Affect the wiever positively by using colours.

I wanted to gain this impression by mixing two ways of work together:

First way: creating a bit abstract objects of set design, objects that will make an impression

of different reality, more like art forms/objects/paper sculptures – not refering to typical fashion and clothing pieces like we know them in everyday life. So that the viewer’s eye could focus

on different levels of the picture – their composition and used shapes, colours; Which should affect the viewers mind, without refering to associations with popculture and lifestyle. I created manually headpieces: Yellow and Red one, silver earrings and silver foil costume, and blue background elements in Yellow-Blue part of series.

Second way: play with the shapes and colours as a theme, create satisfying compositions. I treated pieces of the composition an assemblage of colour patches; like it is used in fine arts, to compose a visually satysfying painting. Basing on the knowledge about human eyesight perception and psyche, I assume that colour, in itself, can be an important factor used in any form of art.

A factor/tool which can cause pleasent and satysfying feeling for the eye and hence for the brain of person watching a work of art. This is why I wanted to create a project, which would use colour itself and relations between colours.

Main assumptions were to use the knowledge of complementary colours and play with it. I wanted to use specified group of colours in different parts of the series. The series consists of several different colouristic parts, with a little bit different styling and different model role in each part, completing the mood.

-In first part You can see blue and yellow. These ones are popular in colour cinematography, because these colours are organically close to the human, they always appeared in the nature around us, as they refer to the colours of sky & sunlight. Modelis is engaging wiever attention.

-Second part is basing on pastel bright colours, using elemnts of nature – juicy yellow fruits, which give a nice atmosphere of summer days, holidays, pleasure, warmth. It’s also some kind of play with objects – using lemon slices as an atribute of styling. Model is confident and playful.

– Blue – green part with silver and red accents – most abstract stylistically; model seems to be looking for something, wondering and wandering.

– Orange/pink – green part refers to my general interest in human relation with nature. Model

is thoughtful and emotive, engaged in connection with flora.

Important thing in the series was the light and colours of the light. In my photography I use lot

of reflected light, using colorful surfaces. Also huge and important inspiration for me to portray my model in a best way, was „old hollywood movie style” light – I tried to refer to it in Blue-Yellow part of „Summer Contrasts” series. My model was Michalina Głogowska, the model and a wonderful soul, that I’ve already did several great projects with. [Model Page] [Instragram]

About Agnieszka Sokołowska